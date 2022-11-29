This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
The Iowa Wild are turning the corner on a long November away from Wells Fargo Arena! Iowa visits Tech CU Arena for the first time on Tuesday and Wednesday when they take on the San Jose Barracuda before returning to Des Moines for a weekend set against the Chicago Wolves. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!
TEAM LEADERS
Points: Sammy Walker (15, 7g-8a)
Goals: Sammy Walker (7g)
Assists: Sammy Walker (8a)
PIM: Brandon Baddock (53)
STANDINGS
UPCOMING GAMES
Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. at San Jose Barracuda
Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. at San Jose Barracuda
Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
WWE Night
Coca-Cola Local Concert Series - Jake Kemble
Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves
Pucks 'N Paws Day presented by Fleet Farm benefitting Animal Rescue League of Iowa
Dog Bag Dispenser Giveaway (first 400 dogs) presented by Fleet Farm and KIOA
AHEINZ57 Adopt-a-Pet Night
Sunday Postgame Skate (no dogs)
NOTABLE STORYLINES
Sammy Walker sits one point off the AHL rookie scoring lead with 15 points (7-8=15) in 16 games
Marco Rossi, who set the Iowa Wild rookie scoring record with 53 points (18-35=53) in 2021-22 was assigned from Minnesota to Iowa on Monday
Dakota Mermis will play his 400th professional game on Tuesday against San Jose
IN THE COMMUNITY
Crash will also appear at the Central Iowa Figure Skating Club's "Snow Angels" show on Dec. 4
THEY SAID IT!
"I think when we're all moving and using our speed, getting in on the forecheck, backchecking, and opening up for guys, we can be a pretty dangerous team. We've got to play our game in order to do that." - Iowa Wild forward Sammy Walker.
