This Week in Iowa Wild Hockey

November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







The Iowa Wild are turning the corner on a long November away from Wells Fargo Arena! Iowa visits Tech CU Arena for the first time on Tuesday and Wednesday when they take on the San Jose Barracuda before returning to Des Moines for a weekend set against the Chicago Wolves. Continue reading This Week In Iowa Wild Hockey for your weekly update on the team!

TEAM LEADERS

Points: Sammy Walker (15, 7g-8a)

Goals: Sammy Walker (7g)

Assists: Sammy Walker (8a)

PIM: Brandon Baddock (53)

STANDINGS

UPCOMING GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. at San Jose Barracuda

Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 9 p.m. at San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

WWE Night

Coca-Cola Local Concert Series - Jake Kemble

Sunday, Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. vs. Chicago Wolves

Pucks 'N Paws Day presented by Fleet Farm benefitting Animal Rescue League of Iowa

Dog Bag Dispenser Giveaway (first 400 dogs) presented by Fleet Farm and KIOA

AHEINZ57 Adopt-a-Pet Night

Sunday Postgame Skate (no dogs)

NOTABLE STORYLINES

Sammy Walker sits one point off the AHL rookie scoring lead with 15 points (7-8=15) in 16 games

Marco Rossi, who set the Iowa Wild rookie scoring record with 53 points (18-35=53) in 2021-22 was assigned from Minnesota to Iowa on Monday

Dakota Mermis will play his 400th professional game on Tuesday against San Jose

IN THE COMMUNITY

Crash will also appear at the Central Iowa Figure Skating Club's "Snow Angels" show on Dec. 4

THEY SAID IT!

"I think when we're all moving and using our speed, getting in on the forecheck, backchecking, and opening up for guys, we can be a pretty dangerous team. We've got to play our game in order to do that." - Iowa Wild forward Sammy Walker.

