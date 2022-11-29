Moose Assign Simon Kubicek to Newfoundland
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team assigned defenceman Simon Kubicek to the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.
Simon Kubicek
Defence
Born Dec. 19, 2001 -- Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia
Height 6.02 -- Weight 203 -- Shoots R
Kubicek, 20, has suited up in three games for the Moose this season and recorded two penalty minutes. The defenceman has tallied five points (2G, 3A) in 12 games with the Growlers this season while posting a plus-four rating. The defender recorded 41 points (14G, 27A) in 68 games with the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2021-22 campaign. Kubicek added 11 points (3G, 8A) in 19 playoff games as the Oil Kings captured the WHL Championship. The Jindrichuv Hradec, Czechia product totalled 96 points (30G, 66A) in 181 career WHL games split between Edmonton and the Seattle Thunderbirds.
Manitoba returns home for a morning contest against the Milwaukee Admirals at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, Dec. 1. Puck drop is slated for 11 a.m. CT. Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App, and AHLTV.
