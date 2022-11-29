Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Jack LaFontaine to Orlando Solar Bears
November 29, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned goaltender Jack LaFontaine to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
LaFontaine, 24, has played in nine games with the Solar Bears this season earning a 3-5-0 record with a 3.79 goals-against average and .894 save percentage. He appeared in 13 games with the Chicago Wolves last season recording a 4-3-4 record along with a 2.89 goals-against average and .885 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound netminder also played in two NHL games with the Carolina Hurricanes going 0-1-0 and two contests with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL posting a 1-0-1 record.
Prior to his professional career, LaFontaine appeared in 96 career NCAA games with the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2018 and the University of Minnesota from 2019 to 2022. During the 2020-21 season with Minnesota, LaFontaine earned the Mike Richter Award as the outstanding regular-season goaltender in NCAA Division I, was named first-team Academic All-American and was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He also set single-season school records for goals-against average (1.79) and save percentage (.934) while earning a 22-7-0 record.
LaFontaine was selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the third round, 75th overall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2022-23 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.
Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Jack LaFontaine to Orlando Solar Bears
