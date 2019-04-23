TinCaps Win a Slugfest to Even Series

April 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The TinCaps won a wild one on Tuesday afternoon, pounding out 14 hits in an 8-7 victory over the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays). The game had 25 combined hits between the two clubs in eight and a half innings.

After three scoreless innings to start, the game opened up in a big way in the fourth. First, the Hot Rods (10-9) scored three runs in the top half on three extra-base hits: a Roberto Alvarez triple, a Beau Brundage double, and a Tony Pena double. It was Brundage's first hit with Bowling Green this season and Pena's first extra-base hit.

The TinCaps (10-8) roared back to take the lead in the bottom half of the fourth, scoring five runs on five hits with two errors mixed in. The five runs came via two hits with the bases loaded. First, Juan Fernandez grounded a single into left field to score Blake Hunt and Justin Lopez. Fernandez, the 20-year-old from Venezeula, finished the afternoon 3-for-3 with a walk. Tucupita Marcano then cleared the bases with a three-run, line-drive double that slammed off the top of the right-center field wall. It marks the first game this season that the infielder has had multiple RBIs.

Bowling Green slimmed the deficit with a single run in the fifth. Wander Franco (the top prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays system) began the inning with a hard-hit double to center field, later coming around to score on a Grant Witherspoon sacrifice fly.

Fort Wayne extended the lead with three runs in the sixth on four singles and a walk. Grant Little (infield single), Agustin Ruiz (single into left field), and Blake Hunt (RBI groundout) brought home the runs. Little extended his on-base streak to four games in a 2-for-5 performance, while Ruiz had a three-hit game (his team-leading seventh multi-hit game of the season).

Bowling Green nearly tied the game in the seventh, scoring three runs to slim the deficit to one. Four hits in the inning helped produce the three runs, including RBI hits singles from Alvarez and Brundage.

Jose Quezada, in a game dominated by hitting, provided the late bullpen spark to seal the win for the TinCaps. The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings to earn the save, scattering two hits while striking out three (all in the ninth).

Next Game

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Bowling Green (11:05 a.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Efraín Contreras

- Hot Rods Probable Starter: LHP Michael Plassmeyer

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

