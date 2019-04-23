Cubs Leave Bases Loaded in 9th in 6-5 Loss to Lansing

Lansing, MI: The South Bend Cubs had the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the top of the 9th inning at Cooley Law School Stadium in Lansing on Tuesday night. Eventually, they loaded the bases and had a chance to take the lead late in the game. In the end, the Lugnuts bullpen held on to secure the 6-5 win to tie the series at a game apiece.

Much like last night's 13-10 slugfest, the lead changed on multiple occasions Tuesday. Lansing quickly took the 3-0 lead after four innings against starter Derek Casey. Fortunately for Casey, he was taken off the hook thanks to another late inning rally by this resilient Cubs team.

South Bend plated five runs between the 6th and 7th innings to tie the game at 5-5. A pair of doubles by Jonathan Sierra and Tyler Durna ignited the rally. The heart of the order was key tonight for the Cubs.

Interestingly, both the Cubs and Lugnuts received at least four combined hits from their four, five, and six hitters. Both clubs left 10 men on base.

As the game turned for the 9th, South Bend was down 6-5. Rallying late has been a specialty of this team in the young Midwest League season. The Cubs loaded the bases on three straight walks. Will McAffer picked up the save at night's end, but he had to earn it.

The Cubs stayed patient with McAffer while earning the free passes and working lengthy at-bats. They had two cracks to at least tie the game. Nelson Velazquez struck out swinging, and Durna flew out to left field. Lansing barely squeezed out the victory to tie the series.

Now with the series even, both clubs will have the opportunity to win the three game set tomorrow afternoon in the rubber match at 12:05 p.m. Cam Sanders is the expected starter for the Cubs. Through 15 innings pitched this year, Sanders has not allowed a run.

