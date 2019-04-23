River Bandits Move Series Opener to Clinton

CLINTON, IA - The home for the Quad Cities River Bandits, Modern Woodmen Park, is still not ready to host games as a result of flooding and have moved Thursday's series opener with the LumberKings to Clinton. Thursday will be the only game of the series played in Clinton with the River Bandits set to play their first home game of the year on Friday against the LumberKings.

The LumberKings will be the designated road team for Thursday's series opener with first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. Gates will open for the at 12:00 p.m. All tickets to Thursday's game will be general admission for $5.

The remainder of the series will be played in Davenport as the first home games of the 2019 season for the River Bandits.

Friday (April 26) 6:35 p.m.

Saturday (April 27) will be a day night doubleheader with two seven inning games. Game one will begin at 12:00 p.m. (noon) with game two starting at 5:00 p.m.

Sunday (April 28) 1:15 p.m. in the series finale.

The LumberKings next game as the home team in Clinton will be on Tuesday, April 30th against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Tuesday's game with West Michigan will be a "Two-Dollar Tuesday" with $2 tickets, $2 box seat upgrades, $2 select beers, $2 soft drinks, $2 hot dogs, and $2 ice cream.

