Dragons Homestand Preview for April 25-28

April 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





April 25 - April 28, 2019

Fifth Third Field

Dayton, Ohio

Game and Radio Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, April 25 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Friday, April 26 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 27 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 7:08 p.m.

Sunday, April 28 - Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) at Dayton Dragons (Reds), 2:08 p.m.

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 AM and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2. All games are also streamed via the Dragons website at www.daytondragons.com. Broadcasts are also available on the Dragons app for Apple and Android devices.

Scheduled Dragons starting pitchers for these games:

Thursday: Jared Solomon (RHP)

Friday: TBA

Saturday: Jhon De Jesus (RHP)

Sunday: James Marinan (RHP)

Dragons On TV

The games on Saturday and Sunday against Great Lakes will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). It is available on the following outlets: Cable Channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1.

For both games, WDTN Sports Director Jack Pohl will be on the call with Tom Nichols for the TV broadcast.

For Your Entertainment

Thursday, April 25

Team Zoom returns to Fifth Third Field to entertain fans between innings. Come out and watch these amazing dogs show off their skill!

The Dragons are hosting the 4th MVP Night of the season, recognizing students from Montgomery and Clark counties.

The Dayton Gay Men's Chorus will perform the national anthem and the Miami Valley Young Marines will serve as the Honor Guard.

Friday, April 26

Friday is the first Wendy's Friends and Family Night at the ballpark in 2019! The Wendy's Friends and Family tickets come with a Wendy's 4 for $4 meal voucher and a Dragons hat. After the game, all children have the chance to run the bases.

The Russian Bar Trio brings its high-flying act back to Fifth Third Field! You won't want to miss this dazzling aerial display.

Members of local youth baseball organizations have the chance to walk in a pregame parade around the warning track.

IGS Energy will have a booth on the plaza prior to the game with games and giveaways of their own.

The national anthem will be aired live on Dayton's CW and performed by National Trail Elementary and the Belmont NJROTC will be the Honor Guard.

Saturday, April 27

Saturday marks the first of six fireworks nights at Fifth Third Field in 2019, presented by Associated Builders and Contractors! The fireworks for Saturday will go off after the game.

Flying Ace Express Car Wash will be on the plaza prior to the game, stop by for your chance to win a Dragons foam finger, free carwash and more!

Fairlawn Children's Choir will perform God Bless America during the seventh inning stretch.

Members of youth baseball organizations will have the chance to march in a pregame parade around the warning track.

Elda Elementary will perform the national anthem, which will be aired live on Dayton's CW.

Sunday, April 28

Jimmy Keys makes his 2019 debut at Fifth Third Field to entertain fans with all types of music throughout the ballgame.

In the first Veteran's Salute of 2019, Korean War veteran Robert Looper will be honored on-field during an inning break in front of a sold-out crowd.

Pre-registered bike riders and carpoolers will receive exclusive VIP parking and tickets to the game along with Dragons goodies.

Mini Dugout Dancers return to the ballpark to entertain fans before the game and during inning breaks.

After the game, all children have the chance to run the bases.

The national anthem will be performed by Weller Elementary and Girl Scout Troop 30508 will serve as the Honor Guard.

Dragons On The Field

The Dragons are in the midst of their 20th Anniversary Season having sold out 1,324 consecutive games. Dayton finished the 2018 season having the eighth highest total attendance in all of Minor League Baseball and the highest among non-Triple A level clubs. In total, the Dragons had a total attendance of 550,725 with an average of 7,868 fans per game.

The Dragons have seven players on Baseball America's Top 30 Reds Prospects list. This group is led by the Reds' fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 draft, Michael Siani. Siani is the eighth-rated prospect in the organization after being selected out of high school in Philadelphia. Outfielder Mariel Bautista (#16 prospect) has shown an advanced approach at the plate in his time in the Reds system. Other top prospects on the Dragons roster include infielders Juan Martinez (#22) and Bren Spillane (#30), the latter was the 2018 Big 10 Player of the Year at Illinois before being chosen in the third round. Right-handers Lyon Richardson (#17) and James Marinan (#19) along with left-hander Jacob Heatherly (#23) are all expected to make significant impacts on the mound this season for the Dragons.

Former Dragons player and hitting coach Luis Bolivar returns for his third year as manager. Former major leaguer Kevin Mahar returns for his third season as bench coach while former major league pitcher Seth Etherton is back for his second year as pitching coach. Mike Devereaux, a 12-year MLB veteran, joins Bolivar's staff as hitting coach after spending last season in that role with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, Double-A affiliate of the Reds at that time.

Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2019

