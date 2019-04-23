South Bend Cubs Announce Upcoming Game/Promotion Schedule

April 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - South Bend Cubs News Release





SOUTH BEND, Indiana - The South Bend Cubs have announced their next homestand of the 2019 season. The South Bend Cubs will play at a special time on Saturday, April 27, with the first pitch at 4:05 p.m. Also in this homestand is Harry Potter Day on Sunday, April 28. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character, take part in Quiddich on the concourse, drink butterbeer and enjoy other themed activities throughout the game.

All homestand games take place at Four Winds Field, 501 W. South Street, South Bend. Tickets can be purchased online at SouthBendCubs.com or by calling the Box Office at 574-235-9988.

Thursday, April 25, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:05 p.m.

Gates open at 6 p.m.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 domestic 16ounce draft beer and regular 24-ounce fountain sodas all game long

Polish Heritage Night: Fans can continue their Dyngus Day celebration with a special polish basket meal along with polka music throughout the game

Friday, April 26, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 7:35 p.m. ET

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Reading Club: The South Bend Cubs welcome participants of our Stu and Swoop's Reading Program to Four Winds Field

Home Run for Life: A patient from Beacon Children's Hospital is honored and will get to run the bases during the game

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Begin immediately following the game

Saturday, April 27, vs Fort Wayne TinCaps, 4:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Flat Screen Saturday: Every inning, one fan in attendance will win a 55inch flat screen TV

Sunday, April 28, vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps, 2:05 p.m. ET

Gates open at noon

Fleece Blanket Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs fleece blanket

Reading Club: The South Bend Cubs welcome participants of our Stu and Swoop's Reading Program to Four Winds Field

Harry Potter Day: Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Harry Potter character, take part in Quiddich on the concourse, drink butterbeer and enjoy other themed activities throughout the game

Sundae FUNday: Play catch on the field before the game and meet your favorite South Bend Cubs player during the postgame autograph session

As a reminder, the gates open two hours prior to the first pitch for all Friday, Saturday and Sunday games throughout the season. The 1st Source Bank Performance Center will be open during home games for all ticket holders.

2019 Midwest League All-Star Game

The 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game presented by Four Winds Casinos takes place Tuesday, June 18 and will feature some of the most promising players in professional baseball today. It is the first time in 30 years the Midwest League All-Star game will be held in South Bend, Indiana. The 2019 event will kick off with a concert on Sunday, June 16 at Four Winds Field featuring global superstar Pitbull, along with two additional acts. Fan Fest at Four Winds Field will take place on Monday, June 17 and will feature a home run derby with the top hitters in the Midwest League, an autograph session with several former Chicago Cubs players along with the 2019 Midwest League All-Star players. In addition, other family friendly activities include the Splash Pad, Toyota Fun Zone, catch on the field and running of the bases. On Tuesday at 11:30 a.m., Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg will headline an All-Star Luncheon at the Century Center in downtown South Bend, with proceeds benefitting Beacon Children's Hospital. For more information on the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game and any of the events leading up to it, including tickets for the All-Star Luncheon, visit SouthBendCubs.com and search for All-Star Festivities.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.