Wisconsin Wins Game One and Holds Cedar Rapids to One Hit

April 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers broke out offensively and got a great pitching performance to defeat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-0 in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Aaron Ashby led a trio of Wisconsin pitchers to a one-hit shutout for the victory.

David Fry put the Rattlers (7-9) in front with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Fry's third home run of the season was a no-doubt drive to left.

Je'Von Ward added to Wisconsin's lead later in the first inning with a two-out, RBI triple to score Connor McVey from first base.

Chad McClanahan made it 4-0 in favor of the Rattlers in the third inning with another RBI triple.

That was more than enough for Ashby. The left-hander struck out ten and walked three over five hitless innings. He left the game in favor the bullpen after 83 pitches

Yeison Coca gave the bullpen a little insurance with a long, solo home run to right in the bottom of the fifth inning.

The no-hit bid ended on the first batter of the top of the sixth. Michael Davis doubled off the wall in center against reliever Peter Strzelecki. The Kernels (7-10) would put two runners in scoring position in the frame, but Strzelecki was able to keep them off the scoreboard.

Wisconsin's offense could not be kept off the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning. McVey drew a walk to start the inning. Ward followed with a single to right-center that was misplayed for an error and McVey scored all the way from first base.

The Rattlers added three more runs in the sixth on three straight RBI hits - an RBI double by Antonio Piñero, an RBI triple by Brice Turang, and an RBI single by Coca.

Turang extended his hitting streak to seven games with that seventh inning triple.

Tyler Gillies closed out the game one win with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.

Game two will be starting soon.

R H E

CR 000 000 0 - 0 1 2

WIS 301 004 x - 9 11 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

David Fry (3rd, 1 on in 1st inning off Andrew Cabezas, 1 out)

Yeison Coca (2nd, 0 on in 5th inning off Carlos Suniaga, 1 out)

WP: Aaron Ashby (1-1)

LP: Andrew Cabezas (0-2)

TIME: 2:20

