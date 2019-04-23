Cedar Rapids Splits Tuesday Twin Bill

GRAND CHUTE, WIS. - In a Tuesday doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, the Cedar Rapids Kernels bounced back from a 9-0 one-hit shutout to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 7-6, and even this three-game series at one win each. Cedar Rapids (8-10) collected three home runs and 13 total hits against Wisconsin (7-10) during the twin bill finale.

Both teams traded runs over the first two frames in game two. Jacob Pearson lifted Cedar Rapids to a 1-0 advantage with a first-inning RBI single, but Wisconsin's Brice Turang hit an RBI double during the second inning that tied the contest at 1-1.

The Kernels hit back-to-back blasts to open the third inning. Trey Cabbage recorded his Midwest League-high-tying sixth homer while Ben Rodriguez slugged his first round-tripper. However, Wisconsin tallied two runs of its own within its half of the third for a 3-3 tie.

Cedar Rapids surged ahead again, 7-3, during the fourth inning. Hunter Lee snapped an 0-of-14 skid with a home run to put the Kernels back in front. Cabbage delivered an RBI single to extend the lead, and two more runs scored on a Gilberto Celestino single coupled with an error.

The Timber Rattlers finished the contest with three unanswered runs but came up one run short. Jesús Lujano plated Je'Von Ward in the fifth inning via sacrifice fly. Chad McClanahan added a two-run double within the sixth in Wisconsin's 7-6 loss.

Plover, Wisconsin native Austin Schulfer (3-1) tallied a career-best seven strikeouts over three innings of work. He was the winning pitcher while Justin Bullock (1-1) was tagged for seven runs in 3.1 innings and took the loss. Zach Neff received credit for the Kernels' first hold of the season, and Joe Record posted his third save in as many chances.

Aaron Ashby (1-1) earned the victory in Tuesday's opener after tossing five no-hit innings. Ashby registered 10 strikeouts compared to three walks while holding Cedar Rapids without any hits or runs. Peter Strzelecki relieved Ashby in the sixth inning and gave up a leadoff double to Michael Davis, but he still kept the shutout intact. Tyler Gillies followed with a perfect seventh inning to complete the one-hitter.

The Timber Rattlers jumped out to a 4-0 lead starting with David Fry's two-run home run in the first inning. All four of those early runs were scored against Cedar Rapids' Andrew Cabezas (0-2) who suffered the loss. Wisconsin tacked on five runs versus Carlos Suniaga over the fifth and sixth innings to cap the scoring in a 9-0 shutout.

Wednesday's series finale is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., and the probable starting pitchers are Cedar Rapids right-hander Luis Rijo (0-2, 4.35) and Wisconsin right-hander Reese Olson (0-1, 4.66). Broadcast coverage tilt with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will be available on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids' next homestand begins April 30 and runs through May 5. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

