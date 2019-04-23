Kane County Takes First Game of Series over Bees, 4-1

April 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





The Bees fell to the Cougars in the series opener 4-1 at Community Field.

Burlington pitchers struck out 12 Kane County batters, and allowed just eight hits, but half of them came in the top of the fifth when Cougar center fielder Alex Thomas led off with a triple. He scored on a sacrifice fly, which was misplayed in left by Francisco Del Valle, allowing Thomas on base. Two doubles, a walk and a single pushed four runs across for the visitors, two earned. Bees down 4-1. That is how it would end. Burlington loaded the bases in the seventh, but could not score.

Cole Duensing took the loss, going four and two thirds, giving up five hits and four runs. Hector Yan had his best outing of the season. He threw four innings in relief, allowing just two hits, no runs, while striking out seven. He walked two.

Third baseman Kevin Maitan had two hits in four trips for the home team. Spencer Griffin, Jordyn Adams and Gleyvin Pineda had the other three of the Bees five hits.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.