TinCaps Game Notes: April 23 vs. Bowling Green (Game 18)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-8) vs. Bowling Green Hot Rods (10-8)

LHP Ramon Perez vs. RHP Joe Ryan

Tuesday, April 23 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 12:05 PM (Game 18 / 140)

WATCH: John Nolan & Evan Stockton (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

MONDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps dropped their series-opener with the Hot Rods, 3-1. Ryan Weathers spun 6 scoreless innings and the 'Caps took a 1-0 lead in the 7th thanks to an Agustin Ruiz RBI single. Bowling Green, though, went ahead with a 2-run in the 9th by Ford Proctor. They added an unearned run later in the frame.

260 TO THE SHOW, AND BACK: Cole Figueroa was a middle infielder for the 2009 TinCaps. In 70 games with the 'Caps, he slashed .309/.408/.403. Figueroa went on to play in 48 big league games with the Rays, Yankees, and Pirates between 2014-16. He's now in his 3rd season working for Tampa Bay, currently serving as the club's Assistant Director of Hitting Development. Figueroa is here in Fort Wayne this series, back for the first time since he played a critical role in the TinCaps' 2009 title. After an astonishing 94-46 regular season, the 'Caps were in danger of losing in the opening round of the playoffs against South Bend. In an elimination Game 3, Fort Wayne trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the 8th. During a 3-run frame, Figueroa hit a 2-out, 2-run, go-ahead double to left field. Brad Brach (current Cubs reliever) then saved it in the 9th, and the TinCaps went on to beat Great Lakes in the Eastern Division Championship Series and Burlington for the MWL crown. Figueroa is 1 of 17 members of that year's team who went on to reach the majors - a record number of players from a Class A team to make the bigs.

CADET COMES HOME: Fort Wayne native Brian Reith is in his 2nd season as Bowling Green's pitching coach, and 5th coaching in the Rays' organization. After graduating from Concordia Lutheran High School in 1996, he was drafted by the Yankees in the 6th round. Reith was traded from New York to Cincinnati in 2000 and made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2001. As a right-handed pitcher, he appeared in 73 games (9 starts) from '01-04. Reith continued pitching as a pro through '09.

A TALENTED SHOWDOWN: This series matches the Midwest League affiliates of the 2 most talented farm bases in professional baseball, according to MLB.com. The San Diego Padres own the top farm system in baseball, while the Tampa Bay Rays are No. 2 and feature the top prospect in the Rays' system (No. 12 overall in baseball, per MLB.com) in infielder Wander Franco.

INDIVIDUAL LEAGUE LEADERS: Left-hander Ryan Weathers is 2nd in the MWL in strikeouts with 28... Right-hander Gabe Mosser is tied for the lowest WHIP in the MWL at 0.53... Outfielder Grant Little is 5th in Hits (19) & 8th in AVG (.339)... Luis Almanzar is tied for 7th in RBIs (12) & 9th in Home Runs (3)... Infielder Xavier Edwards is tied for 2nd in Stolen Bases (6)... Catcher Blake Hunt is tied for 7th in RBIs (12)... Outfielder Jawuan Harris is tied for 6th in Stolen Bases (5).

LEADING OFF: Today is the 1st time this season that Grant Little is batting leadoff.

STREAKING: Outfielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton singled on Monday, extending his on-base streak to 14 games to begin the season. It's tied for the 3rd longest active on-base streak in the Midwest League.

200: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on April 11. His win total now stands at 203. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09). "AC" ranks 3rd, also behind Randy Ready (209, 2004-206).

FOREVER YOUNG: The average age for a TinCaps position player thus far has been 20.1, the youngest in the Midwest League (MWL average: 21.2). The average age for a 'Caps pitcher is 20.8, also the youngest (MWL average: 21.8). Fort Wayne has had the most youthful lineup in the circuit each of the previous 5 years going back to 2014. The TinCaps had the youngest pitching staff in the league in 2016 and ranked tied for 2nd youngest in '18, 2nd youngest in '17, '13, and '12.

