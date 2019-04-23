Hot Rods Game Notes

About Yesterday... With one swing of the bat Ford Proctor changed the outcome of Monday night's victory over the Fort Wayne TinCaps. In the early going, both Easton McGee and Ryan Weathers hurled tremendous innings, with neither relenting a run. Ft. Wayne came close in the fifth after Xavier Edwards lifted a sac fly to left, plating Justin Lopez but Lopez failed to touch the plate and the run was erased after an appeal by McGee and BG catcher Chris Betts to keep the game in a scoreless tie. Fort Wayne drove in a run that would stand in the seventh, but the Hot Rods took the lead in the ninth. Bryce Brown led off the inning by walking with full count, and Proctor bashed his first homer of the season into the left-field corner to make it 2-1. Roberto Alvarez later singled to left, scoring Betts from second to give the Hot Rods a 3-1 lead. Alan Strong tossed a clean ninth to earn the win and give Bowling Green their sixth series-opening win of the year.

Brighter in the Light... The Hot Rods are 3-1 in day games this season and lead the league with a.308 batting average in day games. Five of the squad's 13 homers have come in day contests while the clubs 30 runs scored are also the best in the leauge. No one has a better OBP (.396), SLG (.477), or OPS (.873). The pitching staff carried a 2.91 ERA under the sunlight (4th best) while the staff's 47 strikeouts are also tops on the circuit. Opponents are batting a league-low .172 as well.

Ks are King... Heading into Tuesday's game the Hot Rods are tied with Quad Cities for the league lead in strikeouts with 198 through 18 games. That averages out to 11 K's per game, even with Monday's 2 strikeout performance. At their current rate, Bowling Green would accumulate 1,540 strikeouts in 2019 as a pitching staff which would obliterate the team record of 1,196 that was set by last year's MWL Championship team and the Midwest Leauge record of 1,294 set by the 2016 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.

Following Franco ... The Rays #1 prospect (according to Pipeline and BA) struggled to start his season (Batting .200 with 2 XBH in first seven games) but has put together an eight-game hitting streak. It's tied for the fourth longest active hitting streak in the MWL and is the third longest active streak. He's batting .351 with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs, four runs, three walks, and three strikeouts in a streak that began on April 13.

All(ways) Aboard... Kaleo Johnson has the longest on-base streak for BG this season, reaching safely in 12 games. Johnson is batting .250 during the streak (which began on April 9) and has an OBP of .308. He's collected 12 hits with a homer and five doubles while working three walks. He's alsos cored twice and collected 10 RBI over that stretch.

Yesterday's Notes... Bowling Green is 6-0 in series opening games... The victory was also the Hot Rods' first Monday road game... Proctor had his second multi-RBI game of the year... Alvarez had his fourth multi-hit effort of the season... All of those are two-hit games... Kaleo Johnson extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a walk in the second inning... Franco has an eight-game hitting streak... The two total strikeouts for the pitching staff is the lowest team total of the season... Bowling Green is 3-1 in their road grey uniforms... Prior to Proctor's two-run homer, the Hot Rods hadn't scored in the ninth inning in 2019... Monday was the Hot Rods first win of the year when they're out-hit by their opponent... McGee tied his season-high with five innings pitched... He also allowed his lowest hit-total in a start (three)... Strong appeared out of the bullpen for the first time this season, having made two starts prior to Monday's game...

