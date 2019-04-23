RHP Riley Cabral transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Tuesday. Pitcher Riley Cabral has been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Pitcher Shawn Dubin has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A).

Addition:

RHP Riley Cabral transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

Subtraction:

RHP Shawn Dubin transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

Cabral was selected in the 31st round of the 2018 draft by the Astros out of Chipola Junior College. The right-hander pitched 16 times out of the Tri-City bullpen in 2018 during his professional debut. He finished 1-0 with a 3.57 earned run average and struck out 17 in 17.2 innings.

Dubin is the reigning Midwest League Pitcher of the Week and was 1-0 with an 0.75 ERA in his two appearances with the River Bandits. He had allowed just two runs, one earned, on seven hits over his 12.0 innings of work. He was tied for the team lead with 19 strikeouts. Dubin was selected by the Astros in the 13th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Georgetown College in Kentucky.

Cabral has been assigned #46. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

