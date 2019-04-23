Reynolds Homers in Clinton Come from Behind Win

CLINTON, IA - A first inning grand slam did not sink the Clinton LumberKings on Tuesday afternoon as they came from behind for a 5-4 win over the Beloit Snappers. Sean Reynolds homered in his second straight game and Humberto Mejia, Sean Guenther, and Zach Wolf combined to shutout the Snappers (7-10) over the final eight innings.

All of the Snappers runs came in the first inning on one swing of the bat from Nick Ward. Two singles and a walk set the table for Ward who took a 0-1 pitch from Mejia out over the wall in straight away center field for his first home run of the season.

Following the home run, Mejia allowed no more over his six innings of work. His ability to settle down allowed for Clinton to chip away at the early deficit but for his time he was given a no decision.

The LumberKings (10-7) first run of the game came across in the top of the second. Snappers starter Aiden McIntyre set down the first five Clinton batters of the game before Bubba Hollins doubled down the line in right and scored three pitches later on a Marcos Rivera RBI single to left.

In the bottom of the sixth, the LumberKings pulled to within one. Christopher Torres singled to open the inning and two batters later Reynolds slugged his second home run of the series over everything in right to make it 4-3.

Clinton took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the seventh. Rivera walked to leadoff the inning and moved to third on a Thomas Jones double off the wall in left center field off Snappers reliever Bryce Conley (0-1). Brayan Hernandez then drove a ball to center that was caught but allowed for both Rivera and Jones to score on the seldom seen two-run sacrifice fly.

The lead was enough for LumberKings reliever Guenther (1-0) to earn his first win of the year. He turned in two innings of work allowing no runs on two hits while walking one and striking out one.

Zach Wolf then came on to work the ninth for the LumberKings and worked a 1-2-3 inning to pick up his first save of the year.

The LumberKings will conclude their three-game series with the Beloit Snappers on Wednesday afternoon. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher George Soriano (0-0, 0.79) while Beloit will counter with righty Daniel Martinez (1-1, 3.48). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 10:45 a.m. with the pregame show.

