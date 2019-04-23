Dragons Notes for Tuesday

April 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Tuesday, April 23, 2019 l Game # 18

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:30 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (6-11) at Lake County Captains (11-6)

RH James Marinan (0-1, 3.95) vs. RH Juan Mota (0-2, 7.71)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Indians) in the second game of a three-game set. This is game five of a six-game, seven-day road trip for Dayton.

Current Record on Trip: 1-3. 2019 Record vs. Lake County: 1-2.

Last Game: Monday: Lake County 5, Dayton 4. The Captains erased a 4-0 deficit, tying the game in the seventh and breaking the tie in the eighth. The Dragons hit two home runs including a long blast by Mariel Bautista to open the game and a solo shot from Reniel Ozuna in the fifth. Bautista had two hits and two RBI for the Dragons.

Team Notes

The Dragons have held the lead in 14 of their 17 games this season. They have lost one game in which they led by four runs and another when they led by three runs. They have lost two games (both in Fort Wayne) in which they took a lead of at least two runs to the eighth inning. They have led in six of their eight road losses and have led by multiple runs in four of the eight.

The Dragons have hit seven home runs over the last six games after connecting on just three homers in their first 11 games. They have 25 extra base hits in their last seven games (3.6 per game) after collecting 18 in their first 10 games (1.8 per game).

Individual Notes

Jonathan Willems over his last eight games is 11 for 26 (.423) with a home run and three doubles.

Mariel Bautista over his last six games is 8 for 25 (.320) with three home runs and six RBI. He is tied for fourth in the MWL in HR (4).

Miguel Hernandez has a six-game hitting streak, going 8 for 22 (.364) with two doubles.

Pabel Manzanero over his last four games is 7 for 17 (.412) with a home run and two doubles.

Jay Schuyler has a six-game hitting streak, going 7 for 23 (.304).

Injury Note: Dragons starting pitcher Jacob Heatherly left Saturday's game after throwing only nine pitches due to shoulder tightness. He will not make his next scheduled start on Friday. No estimate on the length of Heatherly's absence has been given.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, April 24 (12:00 noon): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-2, 5.73) at Lake County RH Shane McCarthy (2-1, 1.69)

Thursday, April 25 (7:00 p.m.): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jared Solomon (0-1, 5.25)

Friday, April 26 (7:00 p.m.): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton TBA

Saturday, April 27 (7:08 p.m.): Great Lakes TBA at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-1, 3.32) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

