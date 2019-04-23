Hot Rods Fall to TinCaps 8-7 on Tuesday

Ft. Wayne, IN- Wander Franco had a season-high three hits, scoring two runs in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Bowling Green falls to 10-9 on the season and will wrap up the series with a rubber match on Wednesday with a 10:05 AM CDT first pitch.

The Hot Rods broke a scoreless tie in the fourth, plating three runs against TinCaps starter Ramon Perez. Grant Witherspoon was hit by a pitch with one out and stole second base. Witherspoon scored when Roberto Alvarez tripled to right, making it a 1-0 game. Beau Brundage doubled to left to score Alvarez while Tony Pena plated Brundage with a double to right. When the dust settled the Hot Rods had a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning Fort Wayne overtook Bowling Green, plating five runs of their own against Hot Rods starter Joe Ryan. With the bases loaded and one out, Juan Fernandez singled to left to scored Blake Hunt and Justin Lopez to cut the Hot Rods lead to one. Jawuan Harris singled to center to load them up again, and with two outs Tucupita Marcano doubled to right, scoring Nick Gatewood and Fernandez to give Fort Wayne a two-run advantage at 5-3.

Bowling Green scored a run in the fifth to make it a 5-4 game, but Fort Wayne plate three runs in the bottom of the sixth to extend their lead to 8-4. The Hot Rods mustered a three-run seventh, but the rally was halted with the tying run on second base. Fort Wayne shutout the Hot Rods over the final two innings, going on to win 8-7.

Ryan (1-2) took the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits over four innings with six strikeouts. Nick Sprengel tossed two innings while allowing three runs on four hits with a walk and a strikeout. Nick Padilla finished the game with two shutout innings, holding Fort Wayne to two hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Notes: Franco extended his hitting streak to nine games... He had his fourth multi-hit effort of the season... It's also his first three-hit game this year... Alvarez had his fifth multi-hit game and third multi-RBI game of the year... Brundage logged his first hit of the season in his second game with the Hot Rods... He also had his first multi-hit and multi-RBI games of the season... Proctor has a five-game hitting streak... Gregorio is hitless in his last five games and is 0-for-17 on this road trip... Tuesday is just the second time this season the Hot Rods have lost after scoring first... The team is now 3-2 in day games... They're 2-2 in one-run games... The Hot Rods and TinCaps will play the series finale on Wednesday with an 11:05 AM EDT (10:05 AM CDT) first pitch... Bowling Green will send LH Michael Plassmeyer (0-1, 1.59) to the mound while Fort Wayne will counter with RH Efrain Contreras (0-0, 2.57) ... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

