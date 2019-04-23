Four-Run Eighth Sinks LumberKings

CLINTON, IA - The longest winning streak of the season for the Clinton LumberKings came to end on Monday night with a 5-4 loss to the Beloit Snappers. Clinton (9-7) led throughout before allowing four-runs in the eighth inning - stopping their winning streak at four games.

The game featured several stops and starts with rain in the Clinton area. Game time was pushed back 18 minutes and then stopped in the second inning due to rain.

Sean Reynolds opened the scoring with a home run to right in the second inning - his first of the year. Minutes later the tarp came back out onto the field for a delay that lasted 47 minutes.

When play resumed, Clinton added on with a Jerar Encarnacion grounding out to force home Connor Scott for a 2-0 lead.

LumberKings starter Chris Vallimont turned in his fourth straight strong start of the year. He worked five innings allowing one run, unearned, on four hits while walking two and striking out six.

Beloit's (7-9) only run of the night off Vallimont came in the fourth on an RBI single by John Jones.

Clinton answered back with single runs in the sixth and seventh innings to take their largest lead of the night - 4-1.

In the top of the eighth, Clinton turned the ball over to C.J. Carter. After striking out the first batter he faced, a hit batter, walk, two singles, and two errors led to four runs and Carter's (2-2) second blown save of the season.

The late Snappers rally benefited Jaimito Lebron (1-0) who earned the win for his one inning of relief work. Over his time out he allowed one run on one hit while walking two and striking out two.

In the bottom of the ninth, Clinton had just one man reach. Jerar Encarnacion waited till the ninth to register his first and only hit of the game -extending his hitting streak to 12 games.

The LumberKings will continue their three-game series with the Beloit Snappers on Tuesday afternoon. Clinton will throw right-handed pitcher Humberto Mejia (1-0, 2.84) while Beloit will counter with righty Bryce Conley (1-0, 0.90). Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call at 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 11:45 a.m. with the pregame show.

