TinCaps Postponed by Inclement Weather in South Bend

April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps and South Bend Cubs had their 4:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon game at Four Winds Field postponed by inclement weather. When the decision was made to postpone at 1:30 p.m., the temperature was about 40 degrees with a freezing rain falling. The forecast for the remainder of the day is calling for non-stop rain and even the chance for some snow.

The 'Caps and Cubs will make up their postponed game on Sunday as part of a doubleheader, with Game 1 beginning at 2:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine), per the rules of Minor League Baseball.

This is Fort Wayne's fourth game affected by weather through its first 23 scheduled games this season. On April 13 at Bowling Green, the TinCaps and Hot Rods had their game suspended midway through due to rain. Then the 'Caps had games at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps postponed by rain on April 18 and 20.

Sunday, April 28 @ South Bend

Game 1 (2:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Riley Thompson or LHP Brailyn Marquez

Game 2

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Angel Acevedo

- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Riley Thompson or LHP Brailyn Marquez

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.