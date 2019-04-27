TinCaps Postponed by Inclement Weather in South Bend
April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The TinCaps and South Bend Cubs had their 4:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon game at Four Winds Field postponed by inclement weather. When the decision was made to postpone at 1:30 p.m., the temperature was about 40 degrees with a freezing rain falling. The forecast for the remainder of the day is calling for non-stop rain and even the chance for some snow.
The 'Caps and Cubs will make up their postponed game on Sunday as part of a doubleheader, with Game 1 beginning at 2:05 p.m. Both games are scheduled for seven innings (rather than nine), per the rules of Minor League Baseball.
This is Fort Wayne's fourth game affected by weather through its first 23 scheduled games this season. On April 13 at Bowling Green, the TinCaps and Hot Rods had their game suspended midway through due to rain. Then the 'Caps had games at Parkview Field against the West Michigan Whitecaps postponed by rain on April 18 and 20.
Sunday, April 28 @ South Bend
Game 1 (2:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Ryan Weathers
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Riley Thompson or LHP Brailyn Marquez
Game 2
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Angel Acevedo
- Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Riley Thompson or LHP Brailyn Marquez
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2019
- LumberKings Return Home to Face the East - Clinton LumberKings
- Jose Martinez activated from 7-day Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Postponed by Inclement Weather in South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs and TinCaps Postponed Saturday - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Snowed out Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
- Tonight's Game Postponed Until Tomorrow - Beloit Snappers
- Dragons Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Mix of Rain and Snow Forces Doubleheader on Sunday, April 28 - Kane County Cougars
- Saturday Matinee Postponed at Kane County - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Timber Rattlers Sweep Bees in Series-Opening Twinbill - Burlington Bees
- First Game of Saturday Doubleheader Postponed - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Holderbach's Home Run Caps Wild 7-6 Win in Bandits Home Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- LumberKings suffer 12th inning walk-off loss 7-6 - Clinton LumberKings
- Gorman, Whalen Homer Twice as Chiefs Sweep Friday DH - Peoria Chiefs
- Whitecaps Worn Down by Captains - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Snappers fall in both games of doubleheader - Beloit Snappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.