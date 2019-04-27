Timber Rattlers Sweep Bees in Series-Opening Twinbill

April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Wisconsin swept Burlington in a Friday night double header. The Bees were held to two hits in game one losing 2-0 to the T-Rats.

One hit was a double by outfielder Spencer Griffin to open the second inning, but he was stranded there. Wisconsin scored a run on a single, wild pitch, single in the home third off losing pitcher Jose Soriano. They loaded the bases with no out in the fourth. Ben Morrison came on for the Bees. He gave up an RBI ground out to shortstop, then shut the Rattlers down. Morrison had 4 strike outs in his 3 innings of relief. Rattlers win 2-0.

Game two could not be decided in regulation. Knotted at 1-1, the Bees advanced their placed runner to third in the top of the eighth and could not score. Connor Higgins, who had entered in the seventh inning for the visitors, walked the first two batters he faced in the bottom of the eighth to load the bases. He then allowed a line single to right that ended the game.

The Bees had loaded the bases in the sixth when Nonie Williams led off with a hustle double to center on an 0-2 count. He advanced to third on a Francisco Del Valle ground-out and scored on a dump single to right by Alexis Olmeda that tied the contest. Michael Stefanic, who was 2-2 in the game drew a walk and it was first and second. A Livan Soto grounder to second base ended the threat. The Bees finished the contest 1- 10 with runners in scoring position. Rattlers win 2-1.

The teams combined to strike out 23 times in the second game, after totaling 18 in the first. Bees pitchers have struck out 56 batters in their last five games.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.