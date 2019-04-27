Slow Start Dooms Rattlers Against Bees

April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Ratters could not escape two big innings by the Burlington Bees on Saturday at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium and it cost them. Burlington scored five runs in the first inning and added three runs in the fifth to take an 8-0 lead as they held on for an 8-6 win on a day where the temperature never got higher than 40 degrees.

Wisconsin starting pitcher Wilfred Salaman struggled with the cold weather in the first inning. The Bees (14-9) had runners on the corners with two outs and Salaman had an 0-2 count on Nonie Williams. The count went even to 2-2 after Williams fouled a few pitches off before he drew a walk to load the bases. Salaman issued back-to-back four-pitch walks to force in the first two runs of the inning.

Connor Fitzsimons was next and he got ahead 2-0 in the count before lacing the third pitch of his at bat to right for a double to score three runs and give Burlington a 5-0 lead. Salaman walked the next batter and that ended his day.

Chad Whitmer relieved Salaman and got the final out of the first inning. He would work three more scoreless innings.

Wisconsin (9-12) loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning against Bees starting pitcher Cole Duensing, but he escaped the frame with no damage. Duensing went five innings, allowed one hit, walked two, hit one, and struck out seven.

The Bees added to their lead in the top of the fifth against reliever Tyler Gillies. The inning started with an error on Gillies and two walks to load the bases. Gillies got the first out on a foul pop, but he walked Wenson to force in a run. Then. Fitzsimons singled to right to score two more runs and the Bees were up 8-0.

Wisconsin loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning against reliever Mayky Perez, but couldn't cash in on the opportunity.

The Rattlers broke through in the bottom of the seventh against Perez with four runs to cut their deficit in half. The first run came in on an RBI single by Antonio Piñero. David Fry plated the final three runs of the inning with a bases-loaded double down the third base line.

In the eighth, Wisconsin loaded the bases again. This time reliever Matt Leon walked Connor McVey to start the inning and gave up a single to Jesús Lujano with one out. Piñero extended the inning with another walk. That brought Brice Turang to the plate and the Rattlers designated hitter smacked a single to right to score McVey and Lujano to bring the Rattlers to within 8-6.

The two-run single by Turang extended his current hitting streak to twelve games. Turang went 1-for-4 with a walk, a run scored, and two RBI on Saturday. He is 18-for-46 (.391) during this streak.

In the ninth, the Rattlers threatened to warm the crowd with a memorable comeback as Leon walked McClanahan and McVey with one out to put the tying runs on base and bring the winning run to the plate. Leon was able to end the game with a strikeout and a groundout to preserve the win for the Bees.

The final game of the series - and the homestand - is Sunday afternoon. Aaron Ashby (1-1, 4.50) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Burlington has named Hector Yan (0-1, 5.93) as their starter. Game time is 1:05pm.

Sunday is the next bobblehead giveaway and it's amazing. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive the 1995 Fang bobblehead courtesy of Dairy Queen.

Fans may play catch on-field courtesy of Rasmussen College starting at noon. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2019 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game as part of a Brewers Sunday with STAR 98.5 and the players will be available for a postgame autograph session sponsored by Tundraland, too.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 12:45pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

BUR 500 030 000 - 8 6 0

WIS 000 000 420 - 6 9 1

Click here for Saturday's Boxscore

WP: Brian Duensing (2-1)

LP: Wilfred Salaman (1-3)

TIME: 3:08

ATTN: 2,717

