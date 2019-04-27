Cubs and TinCaps Postponed Saturday

SOUTH BEND, IN - Today's game between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne Tincaps at Four Winds Field has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Today's game will be made-up tomorrow (Sunday, April 28) as the first game of a doubleheader at Four Winds Field. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. ET with game two to begin approximately 30-minutes following the conclusion of game one. Both games will be 7-inning contests. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m.

All fans who purchased tickets for Saturday's game will be able to redeem their tickets for any other South Bend Cubs 2019 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, excluding the All-Star Game and Fan Fest. Tickets can be redeemed at any time.

Sunday's game will be a busy one, so fans are encouraged to arrive early. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a South Bend Cubs Fleece Blanket courtesy of Melrose Pyrotechnics. Fans will also be able to play catch on the field at approximately 1:10 p.m. and there is a special post game autograph session with the South Bend Cubs after the game.

It's also Harry Potter Day. Young fans can try their hand at Quidditch, set up next to Gate D. The Addison and Clark concession stands will have butterbeer available for purchase. There will also be a special Harry Potter Day presentation during the middle of the 3rd inning.

