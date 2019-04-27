Hot Rods Game Notes

About Last Night... Looking for their third straight win, the Hot Rods offense had their hands full against Lansing starter Josh Winckowski. The Lugnuts' righty held the Hot Rods to just four hits over 7.0 shutout innings. On the other side, Lansing scored four runs in the first three innings, taking advantage of five walks and four wild pitches issued by Hot Rods starter Shane McClanahan, as well as two errors from the Bowling Green defense. The Hot Rods fell 4-0, the fourth time that Bowling Green has been blanked this season.

Hot and Cold... Overall, the Hot Rods offense has scored 110 runs (5.0 per game) this season, the most in the Midwest League. However, the distribution of those runs has been rather lopsided. While Bowling Green is the only team in the league to have scored ten or more runs on three occasions this year, last night also marked the fourth time that the Hot Rods have been shut out this year, which is the second-most in the league behind Quad Cities, who has suffered five shutout losses this season.

Still Streaking... Though a far cry from his two-homer performance on Thursday, Wander Franco went 1-for-4 on Friday, extending his hitting streak to 12 games with a sixth-inning single. His streak is one of the longest active streaks in the MWL and is the longest for a Hot Rods batter this season. He's batting .405 with three home runs, a triple, five doubles, eight RBIs, 11 runs, six walks, and three strikeouts in a streak that began on April 13.

Checking the Leaderboard... With his nine punchouts last night, McClanahan moved into second place in the Midwest League with 30 strikeouts. He also made his fifth start, which is tied for the league lead with six other pitchers. Also on the mound, Michael Plassmeyer ranks sixth in the league with 23.0 innings pitches. Offensively, Chris Betts is tied for sixth in the league with four home runs. Kaleo Johnson is tied for third with 18 RBI and tied for second with eight doubles. Wander Franco is fifth in slugging percentage, at .600, tenth in hits with 23, and fourth in total bases with 43. Johnson and Franco are tied for third in the league (with two others) with 11 extra-base hits. Betts and Franco are tied for sixth (with one other player) with 15 runs scored.

From BG to MLB... Thursday night saw two former Hot Rods make their MLB debuts, both for the Los Angeles Angels. Infielder Luis Rengifo (2017 Hot Rods) went 1-for-4 in his debut, while Matt Ramsey (2013) tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout. Rengifo followed up his debut with two hits and his first big-league RBI last night. 46 former Hot Rods now have made it to the major leagues, with four players (Rengifo, Ramsey, Merrill Kelly, and Ryan Bird) debuting this season.

Yesterday's Notes... Franco extended his hitting streak to 12 games...Proctor extended his hitting streak to six games...Kaleo Johnson saw his on-base streak end at 14-straight games...Johnson also tied a career high with four strikeouts...Connor Hollis hit two doubles, collecting his fourth multi-hit game of the season...McClanahan set a career-high with five walks allowed...McClanahan threw four wild pitches, a career high and tied for the most thrown by a Hot Rod this season...In their 22nd game of the season, the Hot Rods were shutout for the fourth time...Bowling Green was shut out for the fourth time in 2018 in the 84th contest last season...Bowling Green is 77-74 all-time against Lansing, 42-32 at Bowling Green Ballpark...

