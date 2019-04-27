Hollis HRs Hand Lugs Loss, 5-3

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Connor Hollis knocked a game-tying solo home run in the sixth inning and a tie-breaking two-run homer in the seventh, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (13-10) beat the Lansing Lugnuts (11-11), 5-3, on Saturday night at Bowling Green Ballpark

Nick Podkul hit his first home run of the season for the Lugnuts, who took leads of 2-1 into the bottom of the sixth and 3-2 into the bottom of the seventh before falling.

Hollis wasted no time hitting his second home run of the year, leading off the home sixth with a no-doubt shot to left off reliever Joey Pulido.

After the Lugnuts retook the lead in the seventh on a Dom Abbadessa RBI grounder, the Hot Rods rallied against Will McAffer (Blown Save, 1; Loss, 1-1), tying the score on a Grant Witherspoon sacrifice fly before taking the lead on another deep drive by Hollis to left.

The Lugnuts loaded the bases in the eighth, but Trey Cumbie (Save, 2) struck out Jake Brodt and D.J. Neal to end the threat.

In the ninth, Abbadessa and Otto Lopez singled with two outs, but Cumbie set down Alejandro Kirk on a pop-out to second to end the game.

Nick Padilla (Win, 3-0) picked up the victory with a 1 1/3 innings of relief following Bowling Green starter Alan Strong, allowing two hits, two walks and one run.

Lansing starter Joey Murray gave up one run in four innings, a Kaleo Johnson home run in the second, striking out four, in a no-decision.

In defeat, Lopez went 3-for-5 with three singles, Jordan Groshans went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored, and Kirk finished 0-for-5 to end his consecutive on-base streak at 17 games.

The Lugnuts will look for a four-game split in Bowling Green in the Sunday matinee finale at 3:05 p.m. Eastern, 2:05 p.m. local time, sending right-hander Juan De Paula (7.71 ERA) against Bowling Green right-hander Easton McGee (2.76).

The Nuts return to Cooley Law School Stadium on Tuesday, April 30th, opening a six-game homestand against Wisconsin and Beloit. To purchase tickets and live the Lug Life, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

