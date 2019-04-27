Hollis' Two Home Runs Power Hot Rods to 5-3 Win

Bowling Green, KY - Connor Hollis homered twice in a game for the first time in his career and Kaleo Johnson added a shot of his own in the Hot Rods' 5-3 victory over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday night. The Hot Rods improved to 13-10 ahead of Sunday's series finale, which will have a 2:05 first pitch on Sunday afternoon.

The Hot Rods got on the board first in the second, as Johnson launched a 1-1 pitch over the left field wall to put Bowling Green up 1-0. The Hot Rods had a chance to extend the lead in the third, loading the bases with two outs, but Grant Witherspoon grounded out to end the inning.

In the fourth, Lansing threatened against Hot Rods starter Alan Strong. Jordan Groshans walked with one out, then Jake Brodt drew a two-out walk. D.J. Neal doubled off the right-field wall, scoring Groshans to tie the game. Brodt was waved around third on the play, but Ford Proctor made a perfect relay throw to the plate, cutting down Brodt to end the inning and keep it a 1-1 game.

In the bottom half of the frame, the Hot Rods loaded the bases once more, this time with one out, but Proctor rolled into a double play to end the inning. Lansing would take advantage in the next half-inning, taking the lead on Nick Podkul's leadoff home run to give the Lugnuts a 2-1 edge.

The scored stayed the same until the bottom of the sixth inning when Connor Hollis connected for a solo homer to left, tying the game at two apiece. The 408-foot shot was his second of the season.

In the seventh, Nick Padilla emerged from the Bowling Green bullpen and allowed a walk and a hit to begin the inning. After a sacrifice bunt, Dom Abbadessa grounded out to second, scoring D.J. Neal to give the Lugnuts a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Hot Rods immediately responded. Osmy Gregorio drew a leadoff walk, stole second, and advanced to third when the throw skipped into center field. After a walk to Johnson, Witherspoon tied the game on a sacrifice fly to center. Hollis then homered for the second-straight inning, lifting a shot into the left field bullpen that scored Johnson, giving the Hot Rods a 5-3 lead.

In the eighth, Trey Cumbie relieved Padilla with two on and one out. Cumbie allowed a single to load the bases, but he buckled down and struck out Brodt and Neal to leave the bases loaded, preserving the two-run lead. Cumbie worked around a pair of two-out singles in the ninth to secure the victory and the save.

Strong worked 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on five hits, walking two and striking out eight in his second quality start. Padilla (3-0) worked 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. Cumbie worked the final 1.2 innings, striking out three and working around three hits to secure his second save.

Notes: Proctor extended his hitting streak to eight games...Hollis hit two homers, the first multi-home run game of his career and the fourth by a Hot Rod this season...All four instances have occurred in the past nine games (spanning ten days)...Hollis collected his fifth multi-hit game (second consecutive) of the season and his second multi-RBI game of the year...Hollis' three RBI are a season night for him...Tony Pena recorded his second multi-hit game...Strong tied season highs with 6.0 innings pitched and eight strikeouts...Strong collected his second quality start and the sixth by a Bowling Green pitcher this season...The win secures the Hot Rods' tenth-consecutive winning month, dating back to July, 2017...Bowling Green is 78-74 all-time against Lansing, 43-32 at Bowling Green Ballpark...The final game of the series and the homestand will be on Sunday afternoon, with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch...RHP Easton McGee (2-0, 2.76) will start for Bowling Green against Lansing RHP Juan De Paula (2-1, 7.71)...Tomorrow will be another Signature Sunday at the ballpark, featuring postgame autographs on the field...The first 250 fans in attendance will also receive a Shane McClanahan jumbo baseball card...Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

