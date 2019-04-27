Saturday Matinee Postponed at Kane County
April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
GENEVA, ILL. - Saturday's game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Kane County Cougars was postponed due to inclement weather at Northwestern Medicine Field. This four-game series, which is currently tied at one win apiece, will continue Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader featuring two seven-inning contests. Game one will begin at 1:00 p.m., and game two is expected to start approximately 30 minutes after the end of game one.
Broadcast coverage of Sunday's doubleheader with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz can be heard on 1450 KMRY AM and 93.1 KMRY FM and also online at www.kmryradio.com and www.kernels.com.
Cedar Rapids' next homestand begins April 30 and runs through May 5. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
