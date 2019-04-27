Jose Martinez activated from 7-day Injured List

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels and Minnesota Twins announce that RHP Jose Martinez has been activated from the 7-day injured list and RHP Jacob Blank has been assigned to Elizabethton. Brian Maloney, Senior Manager of Minor League Operations, announced the move.

Martinez was placed on the IL on April 19th with a left groin strain. He has made five relief appearances for the Kernels this season with no record and a 4.31 ERA. In 8.1 IP, he allowed 10 hits and five runs (four earned) with six walks and four strikeouts. He was signed by the Twins as a non-drafted free agent in August of 2013.

Blank made two relief appearances for the Kernels, allowing a hit, walking four and striking out three over 3 IP. He was selected by the Twins in the 22nd round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft out of Augustana (SD) University.

Martinez is active and available for tomorrow's 1:00 PM doubleheader at Kane County. With today's transactions, the Kernels roster remains at the MWL maximum of 25 active players, with four players on the injured list, and one player on the restricted list.

The Kernels wrap up a seven-game road trip tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 PM with a doubleheader at Kane County. They return to Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, April 30th and open a six-game home stand against Bowling Green and Dayton.

