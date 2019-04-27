First Game of Saturday Doubleheader Postponed
April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Davenport, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits have announced that the first game of Saturday afternoon's doubleheader has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:15 p.m. Tonight's 5:00 p.m. contest will now be played as a full nine inning game.
The Sunday doubleheader will feature two games scheduled for seven innings each. There will a 90-minute break in between for the Mega Candy Drop presented by Dairy Queen on 18th Street in Bettendorf. Following game one, a helicopter will dump candy onto the outfield grass and children will be able to run onto the field and grab as many pieces as possible.
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
