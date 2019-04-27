LumberKings Return Home to Face the East

April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - The Clinton LumberKings return home starting - Tuesday, April 30 - for a 6-game home stand that concludes with the biggest Clinton Elotes (Copa de la Diversion) game of the year on Sunday, May 5 (Cinco de Mayo). The homestand will feature two teams making their only trips to Clinton in 2019 and their first trips since the 2016 season. The West Michigan Whitecaps, single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, open the homestand with a three-game series (April 30-May 2) and the South Bend Cubs, single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, conclude the homestand with three games (May 3-5). Tickets are available by calling (563) 243-0727 or by going online to www.lumberkings.com.

Tuesday, April 30 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. West Michigan Whitecaps |

The homestand opens with "Two Dollar Tuesday!" Bring the whole family down for the homestand opener and enjoy $2 tickets, $2 box seat upgrades, $2 hot dogs, $2 ice cream, $2 soft drinks, and $2 select beers (for fans 21 years and older).

Wednesday, May 1 at 11:00 p.m. | Gates open 10 a.m. | vs. West Michigan Whitecaps |

Wednesday is for the kids and those looking to play hooky from work. Set your alarm clocks accordingly for breakfast with the LumberKings! We get started at 11 a.m. for the earliest start time at home during the 2019 season!

Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates open 5 p.m. | vs. West Michigan |

The series with the Whitecaps comes to an end on Thursday night. All Thursdays are "Thirsty Thursdays" in Clinton with fans 21 years and older, able to enjoy $2 select beers sold throughout the ballpark and all game long! The LumberKings will also tip their caps to years gone-by as part of "Throwback Thursday." The home team will be taking the field in retro uniforms of either the Clinton Giants or Clinton Pilots.

Friday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates at 5 p.m. | vs. South Bend Cubs |

Start your weekend early with the LumberKings on Friday night! Cheer on the home team against the South Bend Cubs in their first trip to Clinton since 2016. See Clinton Community College for a special offer on tickets to this series opener as part of Clinton Community College Night at the ballpark!

Saturday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. | Gates at 5 p.m. | vs. South Bend Cubs |

Saturday, the LumberKings continue their homestand with the second game of their three-game series with the South Bend Cubs. We honor all the moms out there with a special giveaway from Don's Jewelry for Mother's Day!

Sunday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. | Gates at 12:30 p.m. | vs. South Bend Cubs |

The homestand comes to an end with day baseball and an afternoon packed with fun. The LumberKings will change to the Clinton Elotes for the biggest Copa de la diversion of the season! The Cinco de Mayo festivities will feature latinx food and games and a Corona Mini Fridge raffle in each of the nine innings! In addition, it will be "Family Funday Sunday" with free face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids run the bases all courtesy of the Children's Discovery Center.

