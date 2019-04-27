Late Rally Sinks 'Caps

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps carried a lead into the ninth inning, but the Lake County Captains rallied for three runs and shocked the Whitecaps by a score of 3-2 Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Ballpark.

For the third straight game in the series, West Michigan took an early lead. An RBI-groundout from Nick Ames followed by a Sam McMillan run-scoring single off Lake County starter Raymond Burgos created a 2-0 Whitecaps lead in the third despite the "Caps wasting scoring opportunities in the first two innings by stranding four baserunners. Pitcher Carlos Guzman started for the Whitecaps, and despite scattering four walks in five innings of work, the 20-year-old managed to keep Lake County from getting a base hit.

The Whitecaps offense struggled by failing to record a base hit after their two-run third inning. McMillan was hit by a pitch from Captains reliever Cody Morris in the sixth, which accounted for the only "Caps baserunner after the third. Whitecaps reliever Angel De Jesus kept the no-hitter intact until the seventh when an Angel Lopez double gave Lake County their first hit. The 2-0 "Caps edge carried to the ninth when Lake County started the rally by stringing together three straight singles and took advantage of a throwing error by De Jesus. Will Benson, the Midwest League home run leader, followed with a double to give Lake County their first lead at 3-2. The "Caps went down in order and sealed the Captains second straight come-from-behind victory.

De Jesus (1-1) evened his season record in taking his first loss. He allowed five hits, all three Captains runs, walked three and struck out two in three innings. Guzman accumulated a career-high nine strikeouts in the no-decision for West Michigan. Cody Morris (1-0), making his professional debut, picked up his first victory with four innings of no-hit, shutout baseball while striking out five. The Captains bullpen has allowed only two earned runs in 17 innings in the series, while the 'Caps 'pen has allowed seven runs in 10.2 frames. Wenceel Perez enjoyed a two-hit day for West Michigan, while McMillan and Ames each picked up an RBI for the third straight game, with Ames totaling six in the series. West Michigan tumbles to 9-12 with the loss while Lake County continues to lead the Eastern Division with a 14-8 record in 2019.

The Whitecaps and the Lake County Captains conclude this four-game series at Fifth Third Ballpark Sunday at 2:00 pm. Pitcher Garrett Hill starts for West Michigan against Lake County righty Juan Mota. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Mike Coleman starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 1:50 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

