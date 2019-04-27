Captains Claw Back in Ninth

(Comstock Park, MI) - After suffering through 6.1 innings without a hit and eight innings without a run, the Lake County Captains (14-8) stormed back in the top of the ninth for a come-from-behind victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps (9-12) on Saturday at Fifth Third Ballpark. The Captains scored three runs in the final inning to overcome a 2-0 deficit and grab a 3-2 win in game three of a four-game series.

Whitecaps starter Carlos Guzman stymied the Captains over five no-hit innings. The right-hander walked four, but also struck out a career-high nine batters before passing the baton to Angel De Jesus. The reliever briefly maintained the no-hitter. Despite walking two batters and hitting one to load the bases in the sixth, De Jesus got Connor Smith to hit a broken-bat double play ball to third base to end the inning unscathed. The Captains, however, broke up the no-hitter in the seventh on a one-out double by Angel Lopez.

Captains starter Raymond Burgos spun five strong innings of his own, but the Whitecaps' offense struck for a pair of runs in the third. Wenceel Perez bunted his way aboard to begin the inning. Parker Meadows came up next and hit a ball up the middle that glanced off Burgos' glove and skipped to Daniel Schneemann at shortstop. Schneemann flipped to Smith at second for the force out, but Meadows beat the throw to first. Ulrich Bojarski followed with a double to right that put two men in scoring position and Nick Ames knocked in Meadows from third with a ground out to first base. Sam McMillan made it 2-0 when he pulled a 3-0 offering through the left side of the infield to plate Bojarski.

The Captains threatened in the seventh and eighth innings against De Jesus, but kept coming up empty. After Lopez doubled to break up the no-hitter, Holmes drew a two-out, but was caught stealing second base to end the seventh. The following inning, Mitch Reeves hit a bloop double to right-center. Meadows charged in from center and Jeremiah Burks raced out from second, but the ball fell between them as the fielders collided. Both men finished the game and Reeves landed on second, but De Jesus escaped the jam when he got Schneemann to fly out to center.

Lake County finally strung together a rally in the ninth. With De Jesus still on the hill, Smith singled up the middle to start the inning. Jesse Berardi came up next and hit a high chopping grounder that bounced over Ames' head at first. Burks charged in to field the ball, but first base was vacant and Berardi beat Burks, as the second baseman dove to try to tag the bag with his glove. The Captains still had not plated a run, but had Lopez at the plate with nobody out and men on first and second.

Lopez squared and dropped a bunt in the grass toward third base. De Jesus pounced off the mound to field the ball, but slipped as he went to pick it up. The pitcher still heaved a throw to first from the seat of his pants, but the ball sailed over the second baseman Burks, who had slid over to cover first base. Smith came around to score from second, Berardi advanced to third and Lopez hustled into second, still with nobody out.

The Whitecaps made a call to the bullpen, bringing in Yaya Chentouf to hold on to the one-run lead, and the Captains sent Tyler Freeman to second to pinch run for Lopez. Hosea Nelson stepped in to face Chentouf and delivered a productive ground out to second base that brought home Berardi with the tying run and moved Freeman to third. After Chentouf got Quentin Holmes to pop out to Ames in foul ground for out number two, Will Benson came through. Benson tagged a line drive to right that one-hopped the wall. Freeman scored easily to give the Captains a 3-2 lead, as Benson coasted into second with a double.

Cody Morris, who had come in to relieve Burgos in the sixth to make his professional debut, finished the job in the ninth. Morris struck out Chris Proctor and Avery Tuck swinging for the first two outs and Jose King hit a soft pop up into the Captains bullpen down the left field line. Nelson raced to the sinking fly ball, slid across the bullpen mounds and made the catch to end the game.

Morris (1-0) earned his first professional win with four scoreless, hitless innings of relief. After hitting McMillan to start his outing, Morris retired 12 consecutive batters with five strikeouts to earn the victory.

The Captains have won two out of three against West Michigan and will wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Fifth Third Ballpark is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

