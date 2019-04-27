Bandits Saturday Game Cancelled

April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Davenport, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits cancelled their Saturday night game with the Clinton Lumberkings due to rain. This game will not be made up as the two teams do not meet again in the first half. Earlier today the first game of the scheduled doubleheader was postponed and moved to Sunday.

The teams will close out the series on Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader beginning at 1:15 p.m. Both games are slated to last seven innings. There will a 90-minute break in between for the Mega Candy Drop presented by Dairy Queen on 18th Street in Bettendorf. Following game one, a helicopter will dump candy onto the outfield grass and children will be able to run onto the field and grab as many pieces as possible.

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.