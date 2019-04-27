LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Saturday. Pitchers Jonathan Bermudez and Felipe Tejada have been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Pitchers Cody Deason and Matt Ruppenthal have been transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training.

Additions:

RHP Felipe Tejada transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

Subtractions:

RHP Cody Deason transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training

RHP Matt Ruppenthal has been transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training

Bermudez was selected by the Astros in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Southeastern University. The left-hander made 10 appearances out of the bullpen for the Astros affiliate in the Gulf Coast League last summer. He posted a 1-0 record and finished with a 3.29 earned run average.

Tejada was signed by the Astros as an international free agent in 2014 out of the Dominican Republic. Last year, in his fourth season in the organization, Tejada pitched for the Tri-City ValleyCats. The right-hander went 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA and struck 66 opposing hitters in 54.0 innings of work.

Neither player has been assigned a jersey number at this time. An update will follow when they have been assigned a number. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

