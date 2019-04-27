LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities
April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Saturday. Pitchers Jonathan Bermudez and Felipe Tejada have been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Pitchers Cody Deason and Matt Ruppenthal have been transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training.
Additions:
LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities
RHP Felipe Tejada transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities
Subtractions:
RHP Cody Deason transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training
RHP Matt Ruppenthal has been transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training
Bermudez was selected by the Astros in the 23rd round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Southeastern University. The left-hander made 10 appearances out of the bullpen for the Astros affiliate in the Gulf Coast League last summer. He posted a 1-0 record and finished with a 3.29 earned run average.
Tejada was signed by the Astros as an international free agent in 2014 out of the Dominican Republic. Last year, in his fourth season in the organization, Tejada pitched for the Tri-City ValleyCats. The right-hander went 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA and struck 66 opposing hitters in 54.0 innings of work.
Neither player has been assigned a jersey number at this time. An update will follow when they have been assigned a number. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 27, 2019
- LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Bandits Saturday Game Cancelled - Quad Cities River Bandits
- LumberKings Return Home to Face the East - Clinton LumberKings
- Jose Martinez activated from 7-day Injured List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- TinCaps Postponed by Inclement Weather in South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Cubs and TinCaps Postponed Saturday - South Bend Cubs
- Chiefs Snowed out Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
- Tonight's Game Postponed Until Tomorrow - Beloit Snappers
- Dragons Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Mix of Rain and Snow Forces Doubleheader on Sunday, April 28 - Kane County Cougars
- Saturday Matinee Postponed at Kane County - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Timber Rattlers Sweep Bees in Series-Opening Twinbill - Burlington Bees
- First Game of Saturday Doubleheader Postponed - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Holderbach's Home Run Caps Wild 7-6 Win in Bandits Home Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- LumberKings suffer 12th inning walk-off loss 7-6 - Clinton LumberKings
- Gorman, Whalen Homer Twice as Chiefs Sweep Friday DH - Peoria Chiefs
- Whitecaps Worn Down by Captains - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Snappers fall in both games of doubleheader - Beloit Snappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Quad Cities River Bandits Stories
- LHP Jonathan Bermudez transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities
- Bandits Saturday Game Cancelled
- First Game of Saturday Doubleheader Postponed
- Holderbach's Home Run Caps Wild 7-6 Win in Bandits Home Opener
- Late Surge Allows Clinton to Take Down Bandits 7-2 in Series-Opener