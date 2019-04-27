Five-Run First Inning Spurs 8-6 Bees Victory

The Bees spotted starter Cole Duensing five runs in the top of the first, and the young right hander took it from there.

The Kansas native was sterling for five one-hit innings to earn his second win of the season. He walked two, struck seven and was never in trouble.

The Bees, however, had to hang on to survive a Timber Rattlers come back, as the visitors took game three of the four game set 8-6.

With an out in the top of one, left fielder Jordyn Adams walked. Designated hitter Kevin Maitan followed with a single to center. Adams moved to third on the play. After a strike out, center fielder Nonie Williams drew a walk to load the bases. Catcher Harrison Wenson and third baseman Gleyvin Pineda also walked, scoring Adams and Maitan. With the bags still jammed, Connor Fitzsimons, who was a last-minute replacement at first base in this game, plated three with a fly ball double to right. 5-0 Bees.

In the top of the fifth, Maitan reached on a fielding error. Right fielder Spencer Griffin walked. Williams walked. Pineda popped out in foul territory. Wenson walked, scoring Maitan. Bases loaded again for Fitzsimons, who laced a line drive single to right scoring the speedy Griffin and Williams. 8-0 Bees. What appeared to be a comfortable lead shrunk to 8-4 at the end of seven.

Reliever Mayky Perez, working his second inning, got an out, but gave up a triple, single, a walk, a single, and a double before ending the inning. Suddenly the lead was cut in half. Matt Leon took over in the eighth. The T-Rats put the first runner on with a walk. One out later it was first and second when Jesus Lujano singled to center. A wild pitch moved the runners up a base. Another walk loaded them, and a ground ball single scored two. Bees 8-6. That is how it ended.

Fitzsimons was 2-4 with a double. He had five runs batted in. Wenson earned two RBI with bases loaded walks. Pineda had an RBI.

