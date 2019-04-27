Chiefs Snowed out Saturday
April 27, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Beloit, WI - With the snow already coming down before 11:00 a.m. the Saturday game between the Peoria Chiefs and Beloit Snappers scheduled for 4:00 p.m. at Pohlman Field has been canceled. Forecasts are calling for up to eight inches of snow before Sunday in the south central Wisconsin area with wind gusts in the 25-30 MPH range.
The teams will attempt to play another double header at 2:00 p.m. Sunday if the snow can be cleared. If the games cannot be played on Sunday, they will move to Dozer Park in Peoria May 13-15 as the Chiefs don't return to Beloit in the first half.
Neither team has announced starting pitchers for Sunday's double header. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 1:45 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.
