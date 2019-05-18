TinCaps Game Notes: May 18 vs. Lansing (Game 40)

May 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-22, 5th East) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (17-23, T-6th East)

RHP Angel Acevedo vs. RHP Josh Winckowski

Saturday, May 18 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 40 / 139)

WATCH: Evan Stockton & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

FRIDAY NIGHT: The TinCaps started hot and held on the rest of the night, beating the Lansing Lugnuts 3-2 for a second straight win to start the homestand. The 'Caps scored three runs in the first via a two-run Justin Lopez home run and an RBI double from Juan Fernandez. After that, strong pitching took over. Sam Keating allowed just two runs on four hits in 5.1 innings while striking out eight, and Nick Kuzia and Henry Henry combined for 3.2 innings of scoreless relief to clinch the victory.

HOME SWEET HOME: The TinCaps are home for 8 games in a row through next Thursday. This is Fort Wayne's longest homestand in 2019.

X FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the Midwest League in Batting Average (.364) and OBP (.429), ranks tied for 3rd in Stolen Bases (11), 10th in OPS (.855), and tied for 9th in Runs (23)...Arguably even more impressive: Edwards has the lowest Swinging Strike % (2.5%) and 2nd lowest K% in the MWL (6.8%)...His 1.50 BB/K ratio is the best in the MWL (uber prospect Wander Franco is second at 1.36)...Edwards is presently on a 12-game Hitting Streak and a 20-game On-Base Streak, both of which are the longest on the TinCaps this season.

MAKING HIS MARK: Infielder Tucupita Marcano got off to a slow start this season, slashing .179/.270/.196 through his first 15 games. But since April 22, Marcano is 2nd to only Xavier Edwards in the MWL in hitting. Over his last 20 games, Marcano has slashed .384/.430/.523 with 7 doubles, a triple, a homer, and 12 RBIs. He was the MWL Player of the Week for April 29-May 5.

TURN THE BURNER BACK UP: The 'Caps have a combined 13 extra-base hits in the last three games, including three in the first inning alone last night (doubles by Xavier Edwards and Juan Fernandez, home run by Justin Lopez). Lopez has particularly seen a power surge as of late. The recently turned 19-year-old (on May 9th) has a double and two home runs in his last three games, including a 377-foot two-run shot onto the right field concourse Friday night. Lopez had gone his previous 11 games without an extra-base hit.

LITTLE STREAK: Outfielder Grant Little has hit safely in 8 consecutive games. He's 12-for-27 (.444 AVG) with 5 walks (.545 OBP) and only 1 strikeout. The former Texas Tech Red Raider has officially busted out of an 0-for-22 stretch from April 25-May 3.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 19.5% of his plate appearances this season. That's the 3rd highest BB% in the MWL (and a jump from 14% for him last year as a rookie). The former two-sport star at Rutgers (he also played football) drew another walk in Friday night's game. Harris is also tied for 9th in Runs (23).

MUSICAL CHAIRS: The 'Caps have showcased a versatile infield throughout the season, and the same holds true tonight. Lee Solomon makes his 21st start at first base-the Ohio native has also played four games at second base. Meanwhile, Xavier Edwards makes his 20th start at second base (he's started 13 times at shortstop) and Justin Lopez makes his 14th start at short (he's started twice at third and seven times at second). Tucupita Marcano is not in the starting lineup tonight-he's started eight times at second, 13 times at third, and 14 times at shortstop.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have walked the fewest batters in the MWL this year (117 BB in 328.1 IP). A similar song played on Friday night, as the Fort Wayne pitching staff allowed just a lone walk in 36 batters faced. The 'Caps starters have particularly had pinpoint accuracy lately-they've allowed one walk in the last four starts combined (Sam Keating, Joey Cantillo, Gabe Mosser, Efraín Contreras).

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.