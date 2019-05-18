Herrera Homers But Chiefs Fall Saturday

May 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs dropped the third game of a four-game series to the Quad Cities River Bandits 6-2 on Saturday night at Dozer Park. The loss drops the Chiefs to 18-22 on the season as they wrap-up their nine-game homestand Sunday at 2:05 p.m.

The Chiefs opened the scoring early in the bottom of the first against River Bandits starter R.J. Freure. With two outs, Ivan Herrera blasted a solo homerun, his fourth of the season to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0.

The River Bandits took the lead in the top of the fourth against Chiefs starter Kyle Leahy. Quad Cities took the lead on a Trey Dawson two-run homerun with two outs and they added four more runs for a 6-1 lead.

The Chiefs got one back in the bottom of the eighth on an unearned run. Delvin Perez walked with one out and moved to third on a two-base error with Nolan Groman reaching second. Perez scored on a fielders' choice off the bat of Herrera but the Chiefs couldn't get any closer than 6-2.

Kyle Leahy (1-4) took the loss, pitching 3 2/3 innings while allowing five runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Franyel Casadilla pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Freddy Pacheco pitched two shutout and hitless innings, walking four and striking out six.

The Chiefs conclude their nine-game homestand Sunday at 2:05 p.m. against the Quad Cities River Bandits. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. Peoria will start RH Cole Aker (0-2, 8.06) against Quad Cities RH Matt Ruppenthal (2-0, 1.14). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.