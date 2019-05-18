Bees Drop 14-9 Loss to Timber Rattlers

The normally steady Burlington relievers were anything but Friday night, giving up seven runs in the eighth inning and six in the ninth, as the Bees fell to Wisconsin 14-9 to even the four game series at two.

Burlington's Cristopher Molina was solid for five innings in his fifth start of the season. He allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out six. It was 9-1 Bees when he left the game for reliever Cole Duensing.

The Bees opened the scoring in the bottom of the first when, with two outs, Nonie Williams was hit by a pitch. Spencer Griffin, who was three for four in this one drove him home with a double.

Burlington added two more runs in the bottom of the second. Alexis Olmeda started the inning with a double. He moved to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Tim Millard was hit by a pitch to make it first and third. Another wild pitch plated Olmeda, with Millard moving up as well. He went to third on a Kevin Arias liner to right, then scored on pitcher Reese Olson's third wild pitch of the inning.

Four more runs were added to the Bees line in the third inning. Kevin Maitan singled to center. Nonie Williams singled to center as well and Maitan, who was running on the pitch went to third. Williams stole second. Wisconsin catcher David Fry mishandled the pitch and Maitan scored on the passed ball. Griffin walked. After another out, Olmeda walked. Justin Jones joined the parade with a run scoring single to left. Millard reached on a fielding error by Timber Rattlers shortstop Brice Turang. When the dust cleared, Griffin and Olmeda had scored.

The Bees added runs in the fourth and fifth. The lead looked comfortable, until it wasn't.

Wisconsin rapped out 10 hits, walked 7 times and scored 14 runs over the next four innings.

Griffin was a home run shy of the cycle. He is seven for his last fourteen at bats. Kevin Arias blasted his first career home run in the fifth.

