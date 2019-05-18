Game Notes

About Yesterday... In the second game of the four-game series against Lake County, the Hot Rods and Lake County locked into a pitcher's duel. Shane McClanahan took the mound for Bowling Green and got into trouble early, but threw a scoreless first inning thanks to an outfield assist from Michael Smith, then left the bases loaded in the third, with a runner being thrown out at the plate in the frame. In the fourth, McClanahan allowed a solo homer, but the Hot Rods struck back in the fifth. Grant Witherspoon walked and Roberto Alvarez singled. Both men advanced on Smith's sacrifice bunt, then scored on Osmy Gregorio's two-run single. After Gregorio stole second and and third, Ford Proctor singled to left, scoring Gregorio to put the Hot Rods up 3-1. McClanahan then struck out five straight hitters. However, he allowed a single and walk with two outs in the sixth, then gave way to Cristofer Ogando. The Bowling Green bullpen held the Captains off the board, giving the Hot Rods a 3-1 victory to even the series.

Sugar Shane's Strikeouts... Shane McClanahan struck out nine batters over his 5.2 innings of work. The nine punchouts tied his career high and is the fourth time this year he's fanned nine in a game. The southpaw has struck out 55 batters in just 37.0 innings of work. He now leads the Midwest League in strikeouts and holds a 13.38 strikeout to walk ratio. McClanahan also has worked deep into games, being one of just four pitchers in the top-ten in the league in both strikeouts and innings pitched.

An Impressive String of Starts... McClanahan allowed just one run in 5.2 innings on Friday night, continuing a dominant run of starts for the Bowling Green starting rotation. In 17 games during May, the Hot Rods starters have posted a 1.81 ERA with 105 strikeouts in just 89.1 innings. Eliminating two starts made by relievers Miguel Lara and Steffon Moore as openers, those numbers improve even more. In the remaining 15 outings, Hot Rods starters have worked an average of 5.82 innings and posted a microscopic 1.34 ERA. In May, 14 of the 17 starters have allowed zero or one earned run, seven have thrown quality starts, and the each of the last 11 starters have finished 5.0 innings. The stretch includes 7.0 innings of one-hit ball from Caleb Sampen on May 3, earning him the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week Award.

Yesterday's Notes... Gregorio collected his fourth multi-RBI game of the season...He stole two bases in a game for the first time this year and the fourth time in his career... Chris Betts hit his first triple since July 8, 2016 and the second of his career... Michael Smith collected his third outfield assist, tying Tony Pena for the most by a Hot Rods outfielder...It's the fourth consecutive game for BG with an outfield assist (five assists total)... Connor Hollis batted leadoff for the first time this season...McClanahan tied a season and career-high (for the fourth time) with nine strikeouts...He currently leads the Midwest League with 55 strikeouts...He also tied a season and career-high with 5.2 innings pitched...The Hot Rods won a game against a left-handed starter for the first time since April 23 at Ft. Wayne...BG is 20-5 when out-hitting their opponents...Bowling Green has allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of their 17 games in May...BG improves to 10-10 on the road this season and 16-16 at night...The Hot Rods improved to 9-2 while wearing their orange uniforms...Bowling Green is 90-73 all-time against Lake County, 39-43 at Classic Park...

