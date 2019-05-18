Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Saturday

May 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Saturday, May 18, 2019 l Game # 41

Four Winds Field l South Bend, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-27) at South Bend Cubs (23-16)

RH Jared Solomon (0-2, 3.99) vs. RH Riley Thompson (2-1, 1.86)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the third game of a four-game series.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost three straight games and seven of their last eight. They won four of the previous six.

Last Game: Friday: South Bend 6, Dayton 3. The Dragons scored three runs in the top of the first inning but were shutout over the rest of the game as South Bend battled back to win. The Cubs tied the game in the seventh inning and then scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth. The Dragons were led by Pabel Manzanero, who went 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Mariel Bautista had an RBI single for Dayton. The Dragons did not have an extra base hit.

Team Notes

The Dragons have held the lead in 29 of their 40 games this season (and 16 of their 27 losses). They have lost 10 games in which they held a lead of at least two runs at some point during the game. They have lost two games in which they led by four runs, four games with three-run leads, and four with two-run leads. They have lost two games in which they took a lead of at least two runs to the eighth inning. They have lost two road games in which they took a lead to the bottom of the ninth inning. They have led in 11 of their 17 road losses and have led by multiple runs in eight. Dragons relievers have successfully converted nine save opportunities this season and have been charged with eight blown saves.

Individual Notes

Shard Munroe has a six-game hitting streak, going 6 for 21, .286.

Juan Martinez is 6 for 18 (.333) with four walks over his last six games.

Pabel Manzanero on the current road trip: 5 for 13 (.385), 1 HR, 5 RBI in four games.

Jay Schuyler is 6 for 17 (.353) over his last four games, ending a 0-21 skid.

Michael Siani is 5 for 16 (.313) with one home run in four games since coming off the injured list on Tuesday.

Ricky Salinas has made three starts in May, going 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA. He has struck out 22 in 13.1 innings.

Reliever Connor Bennett in May: 2.25 ERA, 1 save (8 IP, 2 ER, 13 SO).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 19 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (1-0, 3.63) at South Bend LH Brailyn Marquez (1-0, 2.52)

Monday, May 20 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Cody Morris (2-0, 3.71) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-3, 5.27)

Tuesday, May 21 (6:00 p.m., suspended DH): Lake County LH Zach Draper (2-0, 0.32) at Dayton RH James Marinan (1-5, 6.18)

Wednesday, May 22 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Alex Royalty (0-2, 6.75) at Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (0-4, 4.93)

Thursday, May 23 (7:00 p.m.): Lake County RH Shane McCarthy at Dayton RH Jared Solomon

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.