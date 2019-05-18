Third Straight One-Run Game Goes to Cougars
May 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Beloit, Wisconsin - The Kane County Cougars (24-18) outlasted the Beloit Snappers (14-25) by the score of 3-2 on Saturday night at Pohlman Field in Wisconsin. The Cougars are 8-5 in one-run games.
The Cougars got on the board in the first inning. Alek Thomas doubled with one out. He advanced to third on a wild pitch. Jose Herrera plated Thomas with a sacrifice fly to center field. Beloit evened the score in the bottom of the fifth inning. Skyler Weber singled to start the inning, stole second base and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Joseph Pena hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game, 1-1.
The sacrifice fly trend continued in the sixth when Buddy Kennedy pushed the Cougars back in front with an RBI. The Cougars extended the lead to 3-1 when Alek Thomas tripled and was driven in by Jose Herrera's double. Logan Farrar cut it to a one-run game in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single.
The Cougars sixth inning run earned Jackson Goddard (3-2) the win. He allowed one run on four hits over 5.1 innings. Wesley Rodriguez, Andy Toelken and Ethan Larrison combined to throw 3.2 innings of shutout ball. Larrison (3) earned the save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
Adam Reuss (0-5) suffered the loss. He allowed the decisive run in the sixth and went on to throw four innings of two-run ball.
The Cougars and Snappers meet up for the final time in the four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 2:00. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.
