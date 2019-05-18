Rattlers Rained Out in Burlington on Saturday
May 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release
BURLINGTON, IA - Saturday's scheduled Midwest League contest between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Burlington Bees at Community Field was postponed due to rain and a forecast of severe weather. The teams will make up the game as part of a doubleheader on Sunday. The first game is scheduled to start at 2:00pm.
The twinbill on Sunday will be a pair of seven-inning games with a break of approximately 30 minutes between the end of game one and the start of game two. Catch both games on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 1:40pm.
