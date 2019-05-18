Green & Gold Charity Softball Game Announces Participants for June 1 Game

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Davante Adams and Blake Martinez are announcing some of the teammates who will participate in the 2019 Green & Gold Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium on Saturday, June 1. The game is presented by Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic.

This year's game returns to its roots with the Offense vs. the Defense.

Adams will captain the offensive team and among his teammates scheduled to appear on June 1 are: starting wide receiver Geronimo Allison, starting running back Aaron Jones, defending home run derby champion Robert Tonyan, playmaker Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and fan favorite Jake Kumerow.

Martinez is the captain of the defensive team among those scheduled to appear for him are: free agent signees Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith, and Adrian Amos, starting cornerback Kevin King, team sack leader Kyler Fackrell.

The game will be held on Saturday, June 1 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Game time is scheduled for 12:05pm. Individual tickets for the game are on sale now through the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office and the team's website.

The game will raise money for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, and various youth sports organizations.

Individual tickets for the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game include the sponsor game at 10:00am, the Home Run Derby at 11:00am, and the game at 12:05pm.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lammi Sports Management at (414) 727-3600.

The Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic will be held in Oneida, Wisconsin July 2nd-7th, 2019. One of 33 LPGA tournaments held throughout the world, the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic will attract 144 of the world's best golfers to compete at the Official Golf Course of the Green Bay Packers.

The Timber Rattlers box office is open from 9:00am until 5:00pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am until 3:00pm on Saturdays. Fans may call (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER or stop at the ticket windows to order tickets during regular business hours.

