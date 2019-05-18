Bees Staffer Presents Piece of Family History to Timber Rattler Player

May 18, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





When he came to Burlington to play the Bees this week, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers middle infielder Brice Turang could not have guessed the surprise awaiting him.

Turang was the Milwaukee Brewers number one pick in the 2018 amateur baseball draft. The 19 year-old from Corona, California, has quickly worked his way to the Midwest League, and is hitting .295 for the season.

Bees public address announcer Marty Mogk moved to Burlington recently. When he saw Turang's name in the Rattlers starting lineup, Mogk wondered if, it being an unusual last name, he might be related to Brian Turang, who was a utility player for the Seattle Mariners in 1993 and 1994.

A quick check on line found that, indeed young Brice is the son of Brian. As seems to happen in baseball, Mogk and the senior Turang had a crossing of paths in a way during Turang's first year in the majors. Marty loves baseball. He attended a Mariners' wives charity event late in 1993 and bought a broken Brett Boone model Louisville Slugger. Sometime later he took the bat to an event, where he had Boone sign it.

What has that to do with the Turang's? As it turns out, if you point the bat down and look at the knob you will find the initials BT written. Inspect the bat a little further. Pine tar has stained the handle of the C271. Brett Boone did not use pine tar. The bat belonged to, and was cracked by Brian Turang after he was called up toward the end of the '93 season at age 26. The stick has been part of Mogk's collection since.

Mogk thought Brice might appreciate having the piece of memorabilia. He caught up with him after the first game between the Bees and Timber Rattlers. Marty asked him if he would like it. He certainly did. To add to the fun, Turang's sister was in town to watch her brother play.

The next day, almost 26 years after obtaining it, the three met by the visitor's dugout before the second game of the series, where Mogk was delighted to present the bat to both of them, and they were more than delighted to receive it.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.