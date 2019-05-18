Game Postponed

Burlington, Iowa - The Burlington Bees have announced the Midwest League game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, scheduled for 5:00 PM today, has been postponed due to a threat of severe weather conditions.

The game will be made up Sunday, May 19, as part of a double header beginning at 2 PM. Gates will open at 1 PM. Both games will be seven innings. The teams are not scheduled to play one another again in the first half of the league season.

The teams have split the first two contests of what is slated to be a four game series. Burlington took the first game 5-4 in ten innings. Wisconsin won 14-9 in comeback fashion Friday.

