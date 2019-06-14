TinCaps Game Notes: June 14 vs. Lake County (Game 66)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (31-34, 5th East) vs. Lake County Captains (39-27, 2nd East)

LHP Ryan Weathers vs. RHP Luis Oviedo

Friday, June 14 - Parkview Field (Fort Wayne, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 66 / 138)

WATCH: John Nolan & Brett Rump (Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV)

LISTEN: Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

GETTING HOT AGAINST THE HOT RODS: The TinCaps ended their seven-game road trip with a flourish, sweeping the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) in a three-game series from Tuesday-Thursday. It was the first three-game road sweep for the 'Caps since July 12-14, 2017 at Burlington. Fort Wayne slugged ten extra-base hits in the series, including home runs by Justin Lopez (Tuesday), Jawuan Harris (Wednesday), and Luis Roman (Thursday). The starting pitching was outstanding as well: Joey Cantillo tossed five scoreless innings with just one hit allowed on Tuesday, Sam Keating went a career-long 7 innings with 2 earned runs allowed on Wednesday, and Ramon Perez allowed one earned run in four innings of work on Thursday.

SHUTTING THE DOOR: Fort Wayne's bullpen was stellar during the three-game sweep at Bowling Green, allowing just one earned run in 11.0 innings of work (0.82 ERA) with 12 strikeouts and three walks.

CHANCE TO PLAY SPOILER: Though the TinCaps are not in contention for a first-half playoff spot with the first-half ending on Sunday, the 'Caps are taking on a Lake County team that enters the weekend in playoff position. Lake County starts the night a game and half ahead of Bowling Green for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Division.

STARTING STRONG: The TinCaps are scheduled to send three starting pitchers with sterling numbers to the mound this weekend. Ryan Weathers toes the slab tonight - the 7th overall pick in the 2018 Draft is a Midwest League All-Star and enters the weekend with 39 strikeouts and a 3.25 ERA in 36.0 IP. Efraín Contreras starts on Saturday- the 19-year-old from Mexico has been utterly outstanding since May 7, posting a 2.30 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP along with 35 strikeouts in six starts (31.1 IP). Gabe Mosser rounds out the trio on Sunday. The Pennsylvania native leads the Midwest League in BB/9 (1.1), is second in K/BB ratio (9.29), and owns a 3.62 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

X IS A FACTOR: Infielder Xavier Edwards leads the MWL in batting average (.349) and ranks 2nd in OBP (.402). He has the lowest swinging strike % in the league, as he's swung and missed at only 3.5% of the pitches he's seen. His K% of 10.5% is the 3rd lowest in the league. Xavier has made a living hitting the ball the opposite way (48.1% of the time he's put the ball in play, highest rate in the MWL) and swinging early in the count; he's posted a BA of .531 this season on the first pitch of an at bat, and 26 of his league-leading 80 hits (33%) have come while swinging in an 0-0 count.

HUNTING HITS: In 15 games since May 26, catcher Blake Hunt has slashed

.346/.379/.481 (.860 OPS) with 5 doubles, a triple, and 9 RBIs.

HOT CURRY: In 17 games since May 26, outfielder Michael Curry has slashed

.321/.403/.491 (.894 OPS) with 6 doubles, a home run, and 10 RBIs.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawuan Harris has walked in 18% of his plate appearances this season, the 3rd highest BB% in the MWL.

IN CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have the best ratio of strikeouts to walks in the MWL this season (3.037. 'Caps pitchers have also walked the fewest batters in the MWL, averaging only 3.0 per 9 innings.

CHASING HISTORY: Anthony Contreras, who's in his 4th season as the team's skipper, won his 200th game as TinCaps manager on April 11. His win total stands at 225. The franchise leader in that category is Doug Dascenzo (227, 2007-09).

ROSTER MOVE: Grant Little returned from the Injured List earlier today-the outfielder has not appeared for Fort Wayne since May 31.

ALL-STARS: The TinCaps will be represented in next Tuesday's Midwest League All-Star game by infielder Xavier Edwards, who will start at second base, plus starting pitcher Ryan Weathers and reliever Henry Henry.

