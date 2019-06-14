Big Fourth Inning Gives Chiefs Win Against Burlington

Peoria, IL - Thanks to a five-run fourth inning, the Peoria Chiefs defeated the Burlington Bees 8-5 Friday night at Dozer Park. The Chiefs improve to 29-38 on the season with two games left before the all-star break.

The Bees drew first blood in the top of the first against Chiefs starter Colin Schmid. With runners on first and second, Spencer Griffin singled home Jordyn Adams for a 1-0 lead. Burlington loaded the bases but Schmid struck out Connor Fitzsimons to end the frame.

The Chiefs tied the game in the bottom of the third against Burlington starter Robinson Pina. Wadye Ynfante was hit by a pitch to start the inning and stole second during Nolan Gorman's at-bat. Ynfante reached third on Gorman's groundout and scored on a groundout by Delvin Perez to tie the game at one.

Burlington regained the lead in the top of the fourth. A walk, single and walk loaded the bases before a bases loaded balk gave the Bees a 2-1 lead. After a single made it 3-1, Franyel Casadilla took over on the mound and loaded the bases on a walk and single. Two more runs crossed the plate before Casadilla struck out Harrison Wenson to end the inning.

Peoria responded by sending 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth. Brady Whalen, Juan Yepez and Bryce Denton walked to load the bases. Whalen and Yepez scored on Alexis Wilson's double to cut the deficit to 5-3 while knocking Pina out of the game. With one out, Ynfante singled to score Denton, and Wilson scored the tying run on a throwing error from Burlington left fielder Nonie Williams. After a single by Gorman to put runners on the corners, Perez bunted for a single and Ynfante scored to put the Chiefs ahead 6-5.

The Chiefs continued to build their lead in the bottom of the fifth. Denton and Wilson singled before Josh Shaw singled to score Denton from second for a 7-5 lead. Ynfante singled to score Wilson, his second RBI of the night for the 8-5 lead.

Schmid took the no decision, pitching three innings while allowing five runs on four hits with four walks and a season-high six strikeouts. Casadilla pitched one shutout inning allowing one hit with one walk and two strikeouts. Parker Kelly (1-1) earned his first win of the season, pitching three shutout innings allowing one hit with one walk and three strikeouts. Evan Sisk pitched the final inning allowing only one hit and notching one strikeout en route to his third save of the season.

