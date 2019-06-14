Dragons 5K Flash Deal & Orthopedic Associates Returning as Presenting Sponsor

June 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release





Dayton, Ohio - The annual Dragons 5K presented by Orthopedic Associates is coming up on Saturday, July 20 at 8:00am at Fifth Third Field. The event began in 2011 and has become a local tradition as one of the larger races in the Miami Valley region, averaging over 2,000 participants each year.

Dragons 5K: Flash Deal

For anyone that has not signed up for the Dragons 5K, people can sign up during the period of June 14 through June 30 and receive 2 BONUS stadium seat tickets to a Dragons game in July.

Just for signing up, all Dragons 5K participants will receive four (4) tickets to a Dragons game, neon green Dragons 5K shirt, Dragons hat, NEW finisher's medal and entry to the post-race party inside the stadium for themselves and their supporters. The cost is $25 for adults thru July 14, $30 the week of the race, and $15 for youth age 17 and under.

Fans can sign up online at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5ksignup or by visiting the box office at Fifth Third Field between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The race will begin at 8:00 a.m. and participants may choose to run or walk the course. Baby strollers are also permitted. The course will move through downtown Dayton and end back at the ballpark for a post-race party.

The post-race fun includes fruit and water for participants, a kid's obstacle course, face painters, inflatable games, an appearance by Heater and Gem, health and wellness booths, and more activities for the whole family. There will be an awards ceremony following the race where top overall, individual age group, and group prizes will be given out. You can learn more about the Dragons 5K event at www.daytondragons.com/dragons5k.

Orthopedic Associates Returning as Dragons 5K Presenting Sponsor

The Dayton Dragons also announced today that Orthopedic Associates is returning as the presenting sponsor of the Dragons 5K on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

"The Dragons 5K has become a tradition at Fifth Third Field and we are very excited to have Orthopedic Associates returning as the presenting sponsor this year," said Robert Murphy, President & General Manager of the Dayton Dragons. "Orthopedic Associates have been the trusted orthopedic provider for the Dayton Dragons team so we are excited for our fans to get to know their amazing staff."

Dr. Jan Saunders, DO, FAOAO and a Team Physician for the Dayton Dragons said, "we are proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider for the Dragons and to serve families throughout the region. The Dragons 5K is a wonderful opportunity to bring everyone together for a fun family experience."

The 2019 Dragons 5K is being presented by Orthopedic Associates. As the regional leader in comprehensive orthopedic care, our passion is helping Dayton's families get back to doing what they love. We are proud to be the trusted orthopedic provider serving your Dayton Dragons for more than a decade. Learn more at www.OAdoctors.com.

