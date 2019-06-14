Lugnuts Add Reliever Paulino

June 14, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Lansing Lugnuts have placed pitcher Cobi Johnson on the Injured List retroactive to June 12 and have received pitcher Naswell Paulino from Extended Spring Training.

Lansing's official roster is attached, with 25 active players and 10 players on the Injured List.

