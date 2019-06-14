Dayton Dragons GameDay & Notes for Friday

Friday, June 14, 2019 l Game # 68

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (27-40) at Great Lakes Loons (41-23)

RH Ricky Salinas (2-3, 4.91) vs. LH Robinson Ortiz (1-2, 10.29)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a three-game series. 2019 Season Series: Great Lakes 5, Dayton 2 (at Great Lakes: Loons 2, Dragons 1).

Winning Streak: The Dragons enjoyed a 10-game winning streak from June 2-12. This winning streak tied for the second longest in franchise history and was the longest since 2007. The club record is 13 straight wins in 2002. The Dragons also won 10 straight in 2007. During the winning streak, the Dragons outscored their opponents 55-30.

Last Game: Thursday: West Michigan 10, Dayton 3. The Whitecaps broke open a 3-2 game with seven runs in the eighth inning to snap their own nine-game losing streak and end the Dragons 10-game winning streak. Dayton's Brian Rey had two hits including a home run to lead a seven-hit attack.

Team Notes

During the Dragons 10-game winning streak, they led the league in team batting (.276) and team ERA (2.10). They were tied for third in runs scored (55). They were second in the league in stolen bases (21). They were third in in doubles (16). They ranked first in in both holds (7), and saves (7).

In the month of June, the Dragons have a record of 10-2. They lead the MWL in team batting (.255); are tied for third in runs scored with 59 in 12 games (Great Lakes leads the league); are second in stolen bases (21). On the mound, they rank third in team ERA (2.75).

Dragons starting pitchers in 18 games since May 25 have posted an ERA of 2.70 (83.1 IP, 25 ER) to lower their full-season ERA from 5.07 to 4.58.

Individual Notes

Sizzling Siani: Over his last 18 games dating back to May 24, Michael Siani is batting .388 with two home runs, 19 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases to raise his batting average 68 points from .170 to .238. Siani has an active eight-game hitting streak, batting .500 during the streak. In the month of June, Siani leads all full-season affiliated leagues in professional baseball (majors and minors, 12 leagues, 150 teams) in stolen bases with 10. In June, Siani leads the MWL in batting average (.404), hits (19), stolen bases (10), and runs (13).

Randy Ventura has hit safely in nine straight games, batting .387 (12 for 31) to raise his average from .138 to .267. He is batting .353 in June to rank third in the Midwest League.

Brian Rey has hit safely in five straight games, going 7 for 17 (.412) with two home runs.

Reliever Matt Pidich over his last eight games: 0.00 ERA, 16.2 IP, 5 R, 0 ER, 8 H, 7 BB, 17 SO, 0.90 WHIP, .133 opps. avg.

Reliever Connor Bennett in his last six appearances has earned a win and five saves. He is tied for second in the MWL in saves with eight. He leads the league in appearances with 25.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton LH Connor Curlis (2-1, 2.45) at Great Lakes RH Jose Martinez (4-1, 3.25)

Sunday, June 16 (2:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (1-5, 5.11) at Great Lakes RH Jose Chacin (5-4, 5.57)

